PHILADELPHIA — First, the Boston Bruins gave up a three-goal lead. Then they lost the shootout when Brad Marchand, the B’s final hope, simply flubbed the puck at the center dot.
Because he touched the puck and it moved a couple of inches forward, it was ruled a failed attempt and the game was over, with the Philadelphia Flyers taking a 6-5 win at the Wells Fargo Center. Travis Konecny scored the only goal in the shootout.
The B’s are now 0-for-7 in the shootout, but it never should have gotten to that point.
After finding themselves down 5-2 midway through the game, the Flyers scored two quick goals before the second was out and then tied it up with 7:02 left in the third when Travis Sanheim, during a 4-on-4, scored his second goal of the game when he popped a third opportunity shot past Jaroslav Halak from the low slot to make it 5-5.
In the overtime and in the shootout, Halak had made several outstanding stops, but he was not sharp in regulation. After the first half of the game, that could be said of a lot of Bruins. It was the kind of loss that would have most coaches seething, and Bruce Cassidy, on this night, was like most coaches.
“You can talk about the goaltending, you can talk about the D in front of them. I think they can both take their share of the blame, especially the 4-on-4 goal,” said Cassidy.
“You’ve got three different guys circling out. … It’s inexcusable. You’re in the third period, you’ve got a lead that’s gotten away from you, we’re pretty good at buckling down. I don’t know what to tell you on that particular play. No compete in front of the net, no urgency to keep the puck out of the net from three of our players. Not sure if the goalie could have covered it, to be honest with you — there were a couple like that in front of our net — clearly not a good enough job. So good for Philly for sticking around and getting inside. That’s what they did. We weren’t able to move them out of there and had no will to move them out of there.”
It appeared as though this might be a gratifying night for the B’s. They took leads of 2-0 and 3-1, but after Sanheim’s seeing-eye shot eluded Halak’s glove early in the second, the B’s looked like they were ready to put the hammer down on this one.
And they were getting contributions throughout the lineup. Anders Bjork (1-1-2), after getting benched in the previous game, got the B’s on the board and then David Krejci scored the first of his two goals on a rare second unit power-play goal (it was the 14th straight game the B’s had a PP goal). David Pastrnak scored his 36th on a pretty deke on Flyer goalie Carter Hart. Danton Heinen had two pretty assists, the second on Charlie Coyle’s goal that made it 4-2 and then Bjork fed Krejci for a one-timer at 7:21 of the third.
That was when the fun stopped for the B’s.
“Yeah, I know the rule. You touch it on a penalty shot, that’s your shot,” said Marchand. “It’s unfortunate, a tough way to lose on a play like that, but we’ve got to be better when we have the lead.”
Said Cassidy: “Listen, we’re having trouble scoring, whether we collect the puck or not. You’re not going to win any shootouts if you don’t score. If you look at our record, I think that’s probably a much bigger factor than our goaltending in the shootout. We just don’t score. There’s a reason we’re 0-7.”