A night that began with such promise ended with a disheartening and multi-faceted thud for the Bruins.
Not only did they blow a 2-0 lead and lose a game, 4-2, to the Pittsburgh Penguins that they should have won at the Garden on Tuesday, captain Patrice Bergeron left the game in the third period after incidental contact with Sidney Crosby made him lose his balance and crash into the boards, hitting the side of his head. Bergeron, who has had multiple concussions in his career, did not return.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Brad Marchand lost his cool with 24 seconds left and the game already decided. He first punched goalie Tristan Jarry (43 saves) after the whistle and then, after being separated, he went back at the goalie and shoved his stick in his mask. That earned him seven minutes in penalties, including a match penalty that comes with an automatic suspension pending a review. Jarry wasn’t hurt, but Marchand’s history could earn him an unwanted vacation.
Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an updated on Bergeron, other than to assume the concussion spotter pulled him from the game. As for Marchand, Cassidy was not thrilled.
“Lack of discipline, obviously, on Brad’s part,” said Cassidy. “You’ve got to have better displine at the end of the day. Brad’s a leader on our team and he needs to control his emotions in that situation.”
And if we are in the post- Tuukka Rask era — according to a report in the Athletic, he’s expected to pull the plug on his comeback attempt — it did not get off to a great start from a goaltending perspective.
While Jarry was excellent in first keeping his team in the game and then shutting the door when the Pens pulled ahead, Jeremy Swayman was not great. The Pens’ second and tying goal from old friend Danton Heinen was a bad one, a shot from outside the right dot that somehow climbed up his body, over his shoulder and dropped behind him.
While he acknowledged his team wasn’t perfect in front of Swayman on the first goal against, the main story of the loss for Cassidy was the goalie play.
“Goaltending picks you up some nights and it can deflate you, and I think we saw both in the second period,” said Cassidy. “Their guy made more stops than our guy did.”
The night got off to such a promising start.
The B’s took a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of David Pastrnak goals (23, 24), one power-play goal and anothe even strength.
On the PP, the Penguins’ John Marino beat Charlie McAvoy to the puck along the right half wall, but Bergeron was there backing him up at the point to gather Marino’s clear attempt. Bergeron slipped a pass to Taylor Hall cutting through the slot. Hall in turn dished it to Pastrnak on the left elbow and Pastrnak ripped a one-timer past Jarry at 2:01.
The B’s doubled their lead at 15:34. The play started on what could have been an icing infraction on Pittsburgh but Matt Grzelcyk collected and started the quick counter attack that resulted in a 3-on-1 for the B’s.
As Pastrnak headed for the net, Erik Haula dished to Hall, who ripped a shot that Jarry stopped but could not control with his glove. Before the puck hit the ice, Pastrnak batted it home shortside for his 24th of the year, fourth in two games and 16th since January 4 .
Sniffing blood in the water, the B’s poured it on the rest of the period, with both Mike Reilly and DeBrusk hitting iron and Jarry making several big stops in tight. The B’s finished with a 17-10 shot advantage in the first but still only 2-0 in goals.
Then a neutral zone miscue early in the second period changed the tenor of the game. Pastrnak led Hall just a bit too much on a rush near the red line and Mike Matheson picked it off, creating a quick 2-on-1 for the Pens. Brock McGinn fed old friend Danton Heinen and he tucked a backhander behind Swayman at 4:18.
”I think we kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” said Pastrnak. “We were the better team but we made a lot of mistakes. Pittsburgh is a great team with a lot of skill and were able to capitalize our every mistake. It started with the first goal and our line. We’ve got be better there.”
The next thing the B’s knew, they were in a tie game. Just 28 seconds later, Heinen scored his softy and the Pens had themselves a new game.
After Charlie Coyle was called for interference on Jeff Carter after he got caught trying to tangle at the blue line, Crosby scored on the power-play at 12:53 and the Pens, improbably, had a 3-2 advantage. The B’s had numerous chances to tie it in the second, including one on which Marchand could not one-time a puck into an empty net, but they could never pull even.
With the Pens doing a much better job of limiting Bruins chances in the third, Crosby’s goal held up as the winner and Bryan Rust finished it off with an empty-netter. Then Marchand went inadvisedly ballistic.
Now they could be facing a Carolina Hurricanes team that has had its way with the B’s in the first two meetings this year, they could be without both Bergeron and Marchand.
That’s not exactly ideal.