The table was set for celebration on Tuesday night at the Garden, but the Bruins didn’t show up for dinner.
With the Tampa Bay Lightning beating the Carolina Hurricanes, the B’s had a chance to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy while simultaneously recording a Bruins’ record for wins in a season. But the B’s shot blanks all night and absorbed just their fourth regulation loss at home, a 2-1 decision to the Nashville Predators.
Cody Glass scored late in the second period and it held up until old friend Jeremy Lauzon’s 180 foot shot grazed off Cole Smith and hit the empty net with 1:01 to go. David Pastrnak scored with less than a second left to avoid the shutout, but the B’s would have to wait another night to secure first overall. The Preds’ win, accomplished without their top two offensive players in Matt Duchene and Ryan Joehansen as well as D-man Roman Josi, kept their faint playoff hopes alive.
Games like these are bound to happen, and the B’s were coming off two emotional wins against Tampa and Carolina on the weekend. But Brad Marchand didn’t give his mates or himself much of a break.
“This is probably the toughest schedule I’ve ever seen or been a part of, but … we obviously took them lightly,” said Marchand. “We seem to get up for teams that we’re potentially going to face here down the road. I just think we were a little disrespectful of the game tonight, and fatigue definitely comes into it. But we’re going to run into situations where we’re tired moving forward and we still need to show up. It is what it. We’ll learn from it and move on.”
If any team could be forgiven an off night, it is the B’s, who remain at 57 wins. But the one legitimate concern remains the power play, which went 0-for-5, and rarely looked crisp on Tuesday. Asked if his next step to unlock what had once been a pretty formidable PP was to change up the personnel for the sake of chance, coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t going there.
“Change isn’t always the answer, though it seems like the easiest answer. It’s players committing to doing the right thing,” said Montgomery. “We didn’t have our A-game tonight. It wasn’t only the power play that stunk tonight. There were a lot of facets that weren’t at the level and standard that we expect, for whatever reason. We laid an egg tonight.”
The teams played a messy, scoreless first period in which neither team could cash in on multiple power play opportunities. The Preds, who also went 0-for-5 on the night, had a 30-second 5-on-3 that they did nothing with while the B’s went went 0-for-3 on their chances.
The B’s best chance came on the penalty kill when Brandon Carlo tried to chip home a Tomas Nosek pass. At first glance it looked like it may have crossed the line but video review revealed that it was not a good goal. Nashville wing Luke Evangelista pulled the puck off the goal line before it completely crossed.
The power play woes continued in the second period, which was no more aesthetically pleasing than the first period. The B’s had two more chances in the second but did not get a shot on net on either man advantage.
Finally, late in the second period, the Preds scored the first goal of the game. Hampus Lindholm blocked a Ryan McDonagh shot/pass in the slot but could not locate it before Glass snapped a quick shot that beat Linus Ullmark over the blocker with 1:49 left in the period.
That put the B’s on the chase for the third period against one of the league’s better goalies in Juuse Saros.
Montgomery flipped Jake DeBrusk and Pastrnak on the top two lines. The B’s also were well aware of what was going on in Carolina and they started to play more in the offensive zone. Trent Frederic set up Lindholm for a great chance in the slot but Saros smothered the defenseman’s backhander.
The B’s outshot the Preds 16-4 in the third, but couldn’t beat Saros until it was too late.
