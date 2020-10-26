The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Odell Beckham Jr. may have suffered a major knee injury in the Browns' 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
A league source confirmed the injury could be serious, but the team won't know its full extent until it's further examined Monday.
Beckham went out after the Browns' first pass play of the game, a deep route to him that quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to underthrow. Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips intercepted the pass and Beckham was injured on the subsequent tackle. He eventually walked off the field under his own power, but did not return.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he didn't want to speculate on the severity of the injury, but Beckham will undergo an MRI Monday morning.