CINCINNATI — Freddie wasn’t ready.
And now he’s one and done.
The Browns had playoff expectations for 2019 but flopped despite all of the talent General Manager John Dorsey assembled.
They identified Freddie Kitchens as a major problem and fired him in the aftermath of finishing his first season as their head coach with a record of 6-10. The Browns announced the move Sunday night, hours after falling 33-23 to the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s season finale at Paul Brown Stadium.
“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season,” Dorsey said in a prepared statement. “We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success.”
Kitchens became the 18th head coach in NFL history to be dismissed after 16 games and the second one who met the one-and-done fate under Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. Rob Chudzinski was fired after going 4-12 in 2013.