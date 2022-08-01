CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns could be without Deshaun Watson, their $230 million man the first six games of the season for alleged sexual misconduct.
But they’re still hoping he’ll be back in time to help them try to get to the Super Bowl. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.
If the suspension stands — the NFL can still appeal within three days — he’ll be back for the Oct. 23 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson, the retired federal judge jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, handed down her six-game suspension Monday morning after conducting a three-day hearing June 27-30 and then requesting post-hearing briefs from both sides that were due July 12th. No fine was issued, and he must get all of his massage therapy from the team.
Both the NFL and the NFLPA have the right to appeal under the new Personal Conduct Policy adopted in 2020, but the NFLPA issued a statement Sunday night — before it knew of Robinson’s ruling — that it would not appeal, and called for the NFL to do likewise.
The NFL, which had argued vehemently for an indefinite suspension of at least a year, planned to keep its options open on a possible appeal, and has three days in which to file it.
Appeals from both sides are heard by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or a designee, who can overturn, reduce, modify or increase the discipline as they see fit.
“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding,’’ the NFLPA said in a statement Sunday night. “First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge — appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL — held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.’’
Hours before Robinson announced her decision, Watson settled three of the remaining four civil suits against him by massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct during appointments in 2020 and 2021 when he played for the Houston Texans. If he can settle the lone remaining suit, he’ll begin to put his legal issues behind him and focus on football.
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 25 of the plaintiffs who filed suits (one dropped), warned in June that he had two more coming, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be filed.
Watson, who can practice with the Browns until the week leading up to start of the regular season Sept. 11 in Carolina, will take the field at 2 p.m . on the second day of training camp open to fans. On the first day for fans on Saturday, Watson got an enthusiastic reception from fans, who cheered him as he jogged onto the practice field and stood in line to get autographs. He also gave his signed cleats to two young boys who played rock, paper, scissors for them. Watson gave them the shoes even though he won both games.
Robinson’s discipline comes after a 15-month investigation by the NFL led by attorney Lisa Friel into accusations by nearly 30 massage therapists who alleged sexual misconduct during appointments in 2020 and 2021 when he played for the Texans.
He also sat out all of last season season with the Houston Texans but was paid his $10.54 million salary after asking to be traded and while the allegations and civil suits against him piled up.
