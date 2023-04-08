SPORTS-GLF-SOUHAN-COLUMN-GET

Brooks Koepka reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday in Augusta.

 Christian Petersen / Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After (almost) two rounds, the 87th Masters tournament had a little bit of everything: redemption stories, sentimental stories, villains, heroes, bad weather in the offing, and even a near natural disaster.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.