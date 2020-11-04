TAMPA, Fla. — While his lone Super Bowl ring can’t match Tom Brady’s stash of six, Drew Brees has the rare distinction of owning a decisive edge over Brady in head-to-head NFL matchups.
Brees, 41, has won four of the pair’s six meetings, including two during his tenure with the Chargers way back in the George W. Bush administration. Brady can close the gap Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium and presumably will get at least a couple more cracks at his fellow first-ballot Hall of Famer before bowing out.
Or Brees could prevail again and make his lead in the rivalry virtually insurmountable. At any rate, Sunday’s encounter is worth savoring. Here’s a brief breakdown of their previous six matchups:
Chargers 21, Patriots 14 (Sept. 29, 2002)
Brees, still a Charger at this point, wasn’t nearly as much of a factor (104 passing yards, touchdown) as the guy to whom he spent most of the day handing off. LaDainian Tomlinson ran for a then-career-best 217 yards, with scoring runs of 37 and 58 yards. Brady went 36 for 53 for 353 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off twice as the Chargers snapped New England’s 12-game win streak dating to the 2001 regular season.
Brady: 36 for 53, 353 yards, two TDs, two INTs
Brees: 10 for 18, 104 yards, one TD, zero INTs
Chargers 41, Patriots 17 (Oct. 2, 2005)
Brees exploited an injury-depleted Patriots secondary, throwing for 248 yards to snap the Patriots’ 21-game win streak at Gillette Stadium. Brady, meantime, was shut out in the second half as the Chargers’ balanced offense (Tomlinson ran for 134 yards) scored 24 unanswered second-half points to break a 17-all halftime tie.
Brady: 19 for 32, 224 yards, one TD, one INT
Brees: 19 for 24, 248 yards, two TDs, zero INTs
Saints 38, Patriots 17 (Nov. 30, 2009)
Some still deem this Brees’ finest hour as a pro. Late in the Saints’ lone Super Bowl season, he put on a de facto Monday night clinic at the Superdome, completing 78 percent of his passes and throwing touchdowns to five different players. Brees’ perfect 158.3 pass-efficiency rating remains the only one of his career. Brady, by contrast, was picked off twice and finished with a 55.0 rating. Essentially conceding defeat, Bill Belichick replaced him with Brian Hoyer late in the fourth quarter.
Brady: 21 for 36, 237 yards, no TDs, two INTs
Brees: 18 for 23, 371 yards, five TDs, zero INTs
Patriots 30, Saints 27 (Oct. 13, 2013)
By far the most exciting chapter in the Brady-Brees saga. Brady’s 17-yard touchdown pass to rookie free agent Kenbrell Thompkins with five seconds remaining clinched the victory and knocked New Orleans from the unbeaten ranks. Brady began the game-winning drive from his own 30 with 1:13 remaining and no timeouts. Five completions later (to four different receivers), he had carved another surreal notch on his broadening belt.
Brady: 25 for 43, 269 yards, one TD, one INT
Brees: 17 for 36, 236 yards, two TDs, one INT
Patriots 36, Saints 20 (Sept. 17, 2017)
Brady atoned for a Thursday night, season-opening loss to the Chiefs by throwing three touchdowns in the first quarter for the first time in his career. By halftime, he already had eclipsed 300 passing yards, and joined Warren Moon as the only NFL quarterbacks 40 or older to pass for at least 400 yards and three TDs in a game (according to the Elias Sports Bureau.) Brees tried valiantly to keep up (356 yards, two TDs) but the GOAT was on his game.
Brady: 30 for 39, 447 yards, three TDs, zero INTs
Brees: 27 for 45, 356 yards, two TDs, zero INTs
Saints 34, Bucs 23 (Sept. 13, 2020)
This game established an NFL record for oldest quarterback matchup (Brees is 41, Brady 43), and at certain junctures, both looked more crusty than crisp. Brady threw two interceptions, including a pick-six for the third consecutive game (dating to his final days as a Patriot). He also was sacked three times and hit six others. Brees, meantime, was more pedestrian than prolific (160 passing yards), but threw no picks.
Brady: 23 for 36, 239 yards, two TDs, two INTs
Brees: 18 for 30, 160 yards, two TDs, zero INTs