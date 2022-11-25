It’s Thanksgiving in the United States, but it was just another day of soccer at the World Cup. The last eight teams to make their debuts in Qatar take the field Thursday in Group G and Group H games. Switzerland beat Cameroon, 1-0, in the first game of the day, and then Uruguay and South Korea played to a 0-0 draw. Portugal, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, topped Ghana in a wild, 3-2, match, and top-ranked Brazil closed the day with a 2-0 victory over Serbia.

