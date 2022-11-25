It’s Thanksgiving in the United States, but it was just another day of soccer at the World Cup. The last eight teams to make their debuts in Qatar take the field Thursday in Group G and Group H games. Switzerland beat Cameroon, 1-0, in the first game of the day, and then Uruguay and South Korea played to a 0-0 draw. Portugal, led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, topped Ghana in a wild, 3-2, match, and top-ranked Brazil closed the day with a 2-0 victory over Serbia.
Richarlison scored a pair of second-half goals, including one on a beautiful scissor-kick volley, to lead Brazil in the Group G opener for both teams at Lusail Stadium.
After failing to solve the Serbian defense during a scoreless first half, the favorites to win their record sixth World Cup turned up the pressure. Richarlison opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when he put a rebound past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who was out of position after making a diving stop on a shot by Vinícius Júnior. Richarlison’s acrobatic second goal, one of the highlights of the tournament thus far, came in the 73rd minute off a pass from Vinícius Júnior
Brazil outshot Serbia, 22-5. Raphinha had two excellent chances before Brazil finally broke through, including one off a turnover in front of the net in the first minute of the second half, but in both cases Milinkovic-Savic made the save.
The World Cup continues Friday with four more group stage games, including the United States against England.
A goal by Breel Embolo in the 48th minute gave Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in a Group G match Thursday at Al Janoub Stadium in Wakrah, Qatar.
Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, offered only a muted celebration after scoring out of respect for his birth nation. He missed a chance to put the game out of reach later in the second half with a shot that hooked over the net, with strong defense by Frank Anguissa.
Switzerland is unbeaten in its World Cup openers over its past six tournaments, last losing its opener in 1966 to Germany. Cameroon now has lost its past eight World Cup games dating to 2002.
Next up for Switzerland is a match against group favorite Brazil on Monday. Cameroon faces Serbia earlier that day.
