The Braves looked headed for their second championship in Atlanta history with Adam Duvall’s thunderous first-inning swing. But their pitching finally faltered, and the World Series is returning to Houston.
After squandering 4-0 and 5-4 leads, the Braves fell to the Astros 9-5 on Halloween at Truist Park. There was no treat for the 43,122 fans in attendance, who saw the Braves lose at home for the first time this postseason.
While they still lead the World Series 3-2, the Braves can only win the championship in Houston. They’ll face the Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday.
The night couldn’t have started more promising. Duvall smacked a grand slam off Framber Valdez to put the Braves up 4-0 in the first inning. But the Braves couldn’t protect the early advantage. Houston tied the game by the completion of the top of the third.
Rookie Tucker Davidson started for the Braves, whose good fortune in bullpen games finally expired. He gave up two runs in the second, cutting the Braves’ lead in half, before Houston reset the game in the third. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, so steady for the Braves all season, committed his second error of the series when he botched a grounder from Jose Altuve to open the frame. Davidson then walked Michael Brantley, ending his outing. Carlos Correa greeted Braves reliever Jesse Chavez with an RBI double. Yuli Gurriel’s groundout tied the game.
First baseman Freddie Freeman put the Braves back ahead with a homer — his first in the World Series — in the bottom of the inning. The Braves didn’t score again.
The Astros spoiled the Braves’ night with a five-run fifth. Lefty A.J. Minter surrendered three hits and walked two (one intentional) in the inning. Correa and Gurriel singled. With two down, the Braves intentionally walked Alex Bregman to bring up Martin Maldonado.
Minter walked Maldonado on five pitches, tying the game. Marwin Gonzalez’s pinch-hit single scored another run and ended Minter’s night. The damage was done.
After the third inning, the Braves managed three hits. They had only one runner reach scoring position — a two-out double from third baseman Austin Riley in the fifth. The Astros, meanwhile, had an awaited offensive awakening to send the series back to Texas. Houston pounded out 12 hits, nine of which were singles. They were 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position against Braves relievers entering the night; they had four such hits Sunday.
The Braves’ bid at winning the World Series in front of their fans ended with a thud. It was their first home loss of the postseason (7-1). They have Max Fried and, if necessary, Ian Anderson ready for the next two games, but Sunday will sting. Charlie Morton, who broke his leg in Game 1, would’ve pitched Sunday rather than Davidson and the parade of Braves relievers.
Neither team has announced its plans for Game 6 Tuesday, but Fried will be on extra rest for the Braves.