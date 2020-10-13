The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to run through the best Atlanta Braves pitchers in the NLCS until they get to the lesser arms. That makes sense. The Braves are short on quality starters. The Dodgers are a power-hitting team that doesn’t strike out much. They can grind.
The Braves did it better in Game 1. They wore down Dodgers ace Walker Buehler until finally getting to the bullpen. The Braves kept producing baserunners to no avail until blowing the game open in the ninth inning with their signature big bats.
Austin Riley’s lead-off homer in the ninth broke a tie. Ronald Acuna followed with a double and scored on Marcell Ozuna’s one-out single. Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer with two outs.
After stranding baserunners all night, the Braves suddenly were on their way to a 5-1 victory with a flurry of power hitting against Dodgers relievers. It was a sudden and decisive blow that put the Braves ahead in the best-of-seven series.
The Braves had stranded 10 baserunners through eight innings. They couldn’t score on reliever Brusdar Graterol in the sixth after producing two baserunners with no outs. Ozuna’s lead-off double against Dustin May in the eighth went to waste when the Braves loaded the bases and couldn’t score.
Finally, the Braves scored to win their sixth postseason game in as many chances.
The Braves didn’t let young lefty Max Fried’s fine night go to waste. Fried outshined Buehler with one run allowed over six innings.
There are no off days during this series. Braves manager Brian Snitker may not always have his best relievers available. Using them a lot early in the series complicates so-called bullpen games after his top three starters take their turns.
But those potential scenarios seem less daunting after the Braves won the series opener. Their bullpen was perfect in Game 1. It was Dodgers relievers who eventually wilted after Buehler left the game.
There’s risk for the Dodgers in trying to up pitch counts. They’ll face a lot of unfavorable counts if Braves pitchers can throw strikes. Fried did that in Game 1.
Dodgers hitters immediately put their plan in action against Fried. They were taking first pitches. Mookie Betts and Corey Seager fell behind in the count before striking out. Fried got Betts looking with a fastball on the outside corner and made Seager swing for strike three on a looping curveball.
The young lefty was throwing his big curveball for strikes. Fried’s fastballs had life. The Dodgers had to start swinging or they’d be trying to catch up to Fried all night.
While Fried got more efficient, the Braves made Buehler work.
Buehler’s pitch count was up to 38 after two innings against the Braves. He ended up with 100 pitches over five-plus. The Braves produced baserunners against Buehler in every inning except the fifth.