Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo had to be helped off the ice late in the first period after being hit in the head by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.
Carlo was almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Wilson was late to the play in the corner in the Boston zone where Carlo had competed for the pick with another Capital forward. Wilson’s right elbow was high and slammed Carlo’s head into the glass.
Wilson, whose talent has been overshadowed by a career filled with cheap shots and suspensions, wasn’t penalized on the play. He could still and likely will face supplemental discipline, either a fine or a suspension for the play when the NHL’s Department of Player Safety reviews the video.
The Bruins bench could be heard yelling at Wilson, why coach Bruce Cassidy shouted at the officials.
Carlo’s absence leaves Boston without one of its best defensive zone blue-liners and adds another injury to a unit that was already missing Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller. The Bruins were already using newcomer Jarred Tinordi and reserve Connor Clifton.
Tinordi defended his new teammate and land several shots on Wilson in a second-period fight.
The Bruins host the New Jersey Devils, Sunday.
Charlie Coyle back in Boston Bruins lineup Friday after missing game in COVID-19 protocol
Charlie Coyle was back in the Boston Bruins lineup Friday after missing Wednesday’s game in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Any details related to a player and COVID-19 aren’t revealed by the team or the NHL, but his quick return was further evidence that he likely didn’t test positive himself.
According to the NHL:
“Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.”
Coyle participated in Wednesday’s morning skate but missed the Bruins’ shootout loss to the Capitals later that night.
Coyle returned to his third-line center spot between Trent Frederic and Craig Smith. He has five goals and three assists in 2021 and had played every game of the season before Wednesday’s absence.