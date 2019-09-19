FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady was a surprise addition to the Patriots practice/injury report with a calf injury after the quarterback was limited in his participation Wednesday.
Brady was sacked twice and hit on a few other occasions in Sunday’s 43-0 rout of Miami. He didn’t seem to get hurt during the game. Bill Belichick conducted a full padded practice. During the media viewing portion, Brady didn’t seem too bothered, jogging at one point during the exercise phase. It’s unknown when the injury occurred, but according to a source, it’s not going to keep Brady down. He should be fine for Sunday afternoon’s tilt with the winless Jets.
Brady has gotten off to a stellar start to the 2019 season. During the first two games, he’s completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 605 yards. He’s thrown five touchdown passes, no interceptions and has a 124.8 quarterback rating.
Also on the practice front, right tackle Marcus Cannon continues to be a limited participant with a shoulder injury. Given left tackle Isaiah Wynn (turf toe) was put on IR, his status bears watching.