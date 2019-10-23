CHICAGO — Tom Brady as quarterback of the Bears?
Now there’s a fantasy to brighten the day of every Bears fan increasingly frustrated with Mitch Trubisky and a go-nowhere offense that’s wearing out the Bears’ vaunted defense as well as everyone’s patience.
The possibility of Brady bringing his six Super Bowl rings to Chicago next year stems from an observation by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the “Monday Night Football” pregame show before the aging QB wonder and his Patriots extended their record to 7-0 by rolling over the Jets.
“Let’s boil this down to the basic facts once again,” Schefter said. “When we talk about Tom and his future, let’s look at some simple things: Has he put his home for sale? … Yes. Has his trainer put his home for sale? Yes. Has he set up his contract to void after this season to become a free agent? Yes.
“So, if he’s selling his home and his trainer is selling his home and he’s voiding his contract, what does that tell you?”
That the NFL’s most successful quarterback ever might be looking to “move on” from the Patriots after this season? Yes? No? Maybe?
To be clear, “move on” is a vague term, and Schefter, who’s well-sourced but shrewd, left wiggle room on purpose.
“I don’t know whether he’s going to play, not play or move on,” Schefter said. “I’m sure there would be a half-dozen franchises or a dozen franchises that would be interested in his services.”
Twelve is a big number, though. So let’s narrow it down.
If Brady is going to leave the Patriots, he is possibly motivated by wanting to show he can win without coach Bill Belichick (and, as noted Tuesday morning on ESPN Radio’s “Golic and Wingo,” Belichick likely would relish the chance to show he can without Brady).
That, the radio guys said, would require going to a team that could reach the Super Bowl with him. Problem is, most Super Bowl contenders already have able quarterbacks.
But not the Bears.
The Bears’ chief asset — their defense — is being squandered by an offense that needs at least an average quarterback.
So, what better place for a future Hall of Famer who will be 43 next season? Bring the old warrior to Soldier Field.
Is this the answer to what ails the Bears? Who knows? A 43-year-old quarterback isn’t exactly building for the future. He’s going to run out of magic at some point, and it would be sad if that point were on Chicago’s lakefront in a Bears jersey.
But if a Bears fan can’t cling to a slender thread of conjectured hope, what else is there after successive losses to the Raiders and Saints deflated hopes of vying for a Super Bowl this season?
Imagine a quarterback whose ability to pass allowed the Bears to run a little, move the ball and use up the clock so Khalil Mack and company aren’t hamstrung. Pretty good, huh?
Brady, in an ESPN interview, told former teammate Randy Moss, also 42 and out of the NFL since 2012, that it’s his love of the game that keeps him playing ball.
“I enjoy it,” Brady said. “Football is my first love. I sit here and think, well, if I wasn’t playing football, what would I be doing? And I can’t find an answer to that, so it’s like, why not just keep doing what I love doing?”
Brady said he’s not quite ready to retire.
“We’re close to the end,” he said. “It’s not going to go on forever, but I’m enjoying it and … at this point, it’s really just about the relationships. You know, it’s about the people that I play for, the people that I play with. That’s what I’m enjoying.”
But maybe he would like to make new relationships and play for and with different people? Maybe?
* Fact: Brady is in his 20th season with the Patriots but still looks solid and strong at 42.
* Fact: Brady signed a contract extension in August that includes options enabling him to become a free agent in 2020 and 2021.
* Fact: Brady’s home and that of his trainer, Alex Guerrero, are up for sale.
* Fact: Everything else is speculation.
“He’s setting it up,” Schefter said of Brady. “He’s setting up — and we’ll see — to move on. Now, listen, there are many times people set up things in their lives to move on and they walk to the abyss, look down and say, ‘Whoa, I’m not jumping now.’ So he could change his mind.”
But if Bears fans don’t have “what if” in their arsenal, what do they have?