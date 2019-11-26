FOXBORO, Mass. — If Tom Brady has been frustrated at all this season by some of the inexperience he’s had to deal with at the wide receiver position, he seems to be over it — at least for one week.
The Patriots quarterback was more than satisfied after the team’s 13-9 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday in which he had to work with some unique circumstances. With Philip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) out, the Patriots had just three wide receivers active, and two of them — Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry — were rookies.
But both of them stepped up as needed. Meyers produced four receptions for 74 yards, including some key catches, and N’Keal Harry scored his first career touchdown, an impressive back-shoulder catch in the end zone that held up as the difference.
Brady was certainly impressed, too, heaping praise on both his rookie wideouts Monday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” complementing how each rose to the occasion under less than ideal circumstances. He singled out Harry’s approach in the week of practice leading up to the game.
“He just had a great mentality about it,” Brady said of Harry. “He just really approached the week and he was put in that position, we were banged up with Philip and Mohamed, and it just looked like those guys were going to have to play a lot. Rather than feeling like, ‘Oh man, I haven’t played much and I’ll be a little worried getting out there,’ he really approached it like he had been there all season. He made a lot of good plays in practice and improved on things that he had done … so I really loved N’Keal’s attitude and Jakobi did a great job, too.
“I think both those rookie receivers really answered the call,” Brady said. “I think when you’re put in that position and you don’t have a lot of football under your belt, you’re playing on a team that’s competing for titles and so forth, there’s a lot of pressure, and both those guys have embraced it. Julian (Edelman) has really shown great leadership for that whole group and hopefully if we get everyone healthy, we can see what we can do.”
Brady was a late addition to the injury report last week as the team listed him as questionable with a right elbow injury, but he was never in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game. The quarterback said the elbow was doing just fine.
“It’s doing well,” he said on WEEI. “Thanks for asking, I appreciate it. … How did it look yesterday? I think it speaks for itself.”
Belichick raves about Gilmore pick
Stephon Gilmore pitched a complete game shutout Sunday and it didn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff.
Tasked with defending Pro Bowler Amari Cooper, the wide receiver was held without a catch for the first time in his Cowboys career, and a day later, Bill Belichick was still raving about an interception Gilmore made early in the second quarter.
“Obviously a great, great play,” Bill Belichick said. “His timing, I mean, one of the hardest catches — it would have been a good play for him to knock that pass down and he was able to extend and lay out and be able to complete the catch. It was an outstanding play. Probably one of the best plays we’ve had all year.”
On the pick, Gilmore explained that he baited Dak Prescott into the throw before undercutting the route. He knew where Cooper was going because he’d seen the route on film.
“Steph studies the receivers in the passing game very diligently,” Belichick said. “He’s very professional and has a great, I would say, passion for just knowing everything about the players he’s matched up against. He has a great deal of confidence and trust in other members of the secondary, other corners and safeties, so when there are adjustments and calls to be made he’s right on those as well.”
Cowboys say NFL admitted errors
The Patriots caught a couple of breaks in their 13-9 win over Dallas on Sunday.
At least, that’s what the NFL is telling the Cowboys.
According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the league said told Dallas their offensive line shouldn’t have been whistled for two tripping penalties. Trips had only been called seven times all season prior to the Cowboys’ flight to Foxboro.
The first was called on LT Tyron Smith, derailing a drive that ended in a blocked punt. The second was on the Cowboys’ final drive of the game, and a call on C Travis Frederick negated a first down catch.
Bad flags or not, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was critical of his team after the loss.
“They know how to play this game, certainly in this weather,” Jones said. “Their team was masterful, their coach was masterful. They did it on special teams and that wasn’t an accident, that was by design. They knew how to pressure us on special teams.