For the first time in nine seasons, Tom Brady was a couch potato on Championship Sunday, as he tuned in the playoff games as a non-participant with the Patriots eliminated from the competition.
Appearing on Westwood One radio ahead of the the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Titans, Brady talked about the possible Super Bowl combatants, but more importantly, was once again asked about his future, and the possibility of playing for another team in 2020.
The Patriots quarterback, who is an unrestricted free agent, was asked if he was willing to play for someone other than the team he’s been with the past 20 seasons and won six Super Bowl titles.
“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. So I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”
That future might still bring No. 12 back to New England, but he appears ready to at least see what other teams might have in mind.
Speaking about the later game, Brady was asked if he was still a 49ers fan.
Growing up in San Mateo, Calif., Brady went to 49ers games as a child. He said he still has friends and family in the area, but turned his attention to his former understudy, Jimmy Garoppolo, who will be appearing in his first Super Bowl as a starter.
“I love watching Jimmy play,” Brady said prior to the Niners beating the Packers. “He’s doing a great job for them.”
— From news reports