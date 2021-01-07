When the Celtics coaches left the locker room to let the players talk privately before the game, Brad Stevens was prepared to support whatever decision his players came to. They were deciding whether or not to play Wednesday’s game against Heat after the riots by Donald Trump supporters that had occurred earlier in the day in Washington, D.C.
But from listening to his players who were upset at the different ways law enforcement treated white protesters at the Capitol Wednesday compared to Black Lives Matter protestors in Washington over the summer, Stevens guessed they’d choose not to play.
“To be honest, at 30 minutes (before the game) I didn’t think we were playing,” he said. “The coaches left the room and the players finished talking. I had called my wife and told her I don’t think we are playing, and then 10 minutes later we had decided to.”
Instead, the Celtics and Heat chose to create a joint statement about the day’s events. It read:
“2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed. We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on. The drastic difference between the way protesters this past spring and summer were treated and encouragement given to today’s protesters who acted illegally just shows how much more work we have to do.
“We have decided to play tonight’s game to try to bring joy into people’s lives. But we must not forget the injustices in our society, and we will continue to use our voices and our platform to highlight these issues and do everything we can to work for a more equal and just America.”
The teams ended the statement with “#BLACKLIVESSTILLMATTER.”
The Celtics outlasted the Heat, 107-105, and players on both sides used their platform to voice their concerns after the game.
Here’s what else we learned from Boston’s third straight victory:
Payton Pritchard is a good rebounder — The Celtics’ rookie guard who had 23-points and eight assists in his breakout effort Monday had the game-winning putback with 0.2 seconds left Wednesday.
That will obviously be the big takeaway from his night. But Pritchard’s six rebounds, including the offensive board on game-winning play, could be a sign of things to come. He’s not going to put up huge board totals, but he had 550 career rebounds at Oregon despite being just 6-foot-2 and regularly was willing to attack the glass.
Boston is winning and losing in the final 10 seconds — The Celtics have won three games in the final seconds. They’ve lost two more missing shots as the clock ran down. Five games isn’t enough data to really determine who is clutch in the waning moments of a close game. But there is data:
Jayson Tatum is 2-for-3 with the game on the line. He had the banked winner in the season opener against Milwaukee and a pull-up jumper Sunday to beat Detroit. He missed a 3-pointer in the 108-107 loss to Indiana.
Marcus Smart is 0-for-2 in the last 10 seconds. He missed driving layup attempts both in last week’s loss at Detroit and Wednesday at Miami, the latter or which Pritchard put back in for the win.
Jaylen Brown is 0-for-1. He missed a tying 3-pointer in the loss to Detroit.
Grant Williams is 0-for-1, but he deserves an asterisk. His shot came off an offensive rebound with no time left against Detroit and even if it went in, it was a two-point shot and Boston was down by three.
Pritchard is 1-for-1 after his game-winning put back Wednesday.
Carsen Edwards still has a role — Despite the Celtics’ severe lack of guards, Edwards didn’t see the floor in Monday’s win over the Detroit Pistons. So it was a surprise to not only see him in the game Wednesday but playing in the fourth quarter of a tight contest. He had four points in 10 minutes of action and the Celtics were +2 during those minutes.
Scorching Bradley Beal in town Friday — The Celtics are hoping Wizards guard Bradley Beal has already used up his made-shots allotment for the week as Washington visits TD Garden, Friday.
Beal scored 60 points, Wednesday against the 76ers in Philadelphia. He was 20-for-35 from the field, including seven of 10 from 3-point range, and made 13 of 15 free throws. He added five assists (on two 3-pointers and three 2-pointers) making him directly responsible for 72 or 53 percent of Washington’s 136 points.
Beal’s numbers only helped his fantasy owners as the Wizards lost to Philadelphia, 141-136..