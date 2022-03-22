Brad Marchand was gleefully being fitted for goat horns by the Montreal faithful at the Bell Centre on Monday night, but the Bruin spark-plug enjoyed the last laugh.
Marchand committed an egregious giveaway on a power play early in the third period that gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead but, after the B’s scored a late goal to tie it up, Marchand delivered the dagger in overtime to lift the B’s to a 3-2 victory.
On the winner, Marchand won the puck in the defensive zone and fed Erik Haula on the rush. Haula made a nice pull-up move and hit the trailer Marchand in the slot. Bearing down on goalie Jake Allen, it appeared to everyone that Marchand was going to snap the wrister, but instead threw an ankle-breaking fake at Allen, pulled it to his backhand and slipped home the walk-off goal.
Marchand, who has as long a memory as you’ll find, recalled a rather flamboyant glove save Allen made on him at the end of the second period.
“I kind of knew it was going to come back because of the way he showboated on the save at the end of he second,” said Marchand, who had scored earlier in the game to pass Cam Neely for sixth place on the B’s all-time goals list. “I wanted to score a little extra because of that save.”
But Marchand knew full well he was fortunate to be in position to gloat.
Joel Armia had snapped a 1-1 tie 1:13 into the third period on a shorthanded goal. Near the end of an ineffective power-play, Marchand sent a terrible pass along the Montreal blue line that Armia picked off and took the distance, lifting a short-range wrister over Jeremy Swayman’s glove.
After sleepwalking through the middle 40 minutes of the game, the B’s snapped out of it with a power play midway through the third and, though they didn’t score, they kept up the pressure before finally knotting the game.
With 2:59 left in regulation, Connor Clifton made his case for not being the odd-man out on Thursday when Hampus Lindholm is expected to make his Bruin debut. Craig Smith won a puck battle along the right boards and fed a wide open Clifton on the left side. Clifton, who had assisted on Marchand’s first goal of the night in the first period, then buried a low shot past Allen’s far pad to make it 2-2.
“I owe Cliffy a dinner for bailing me out on that one,” said Marchand. “It was a terrible play on my behalf on that one obviously. Very happy that he bailed me out of that one.”
The B’s took a 1-0 lead at 9:21 of the first on Marchand’s 26th goal of the season, career No. 345 that pushed him past Neely. After an excellent penalty kill, Marchand stepped out of the box and into a 2-on-1 with Haula. He could not get his stick on Haula’s aerial pass pass, but Clifton stopped the Montreal clear attempt at the blue line and he fired it on net. The rebound came out to Haula, who this team made a more workable pass to Marchand for the tap-in past Allen.
The B’s play was ragged in the second period and the Habs got the equalizer at 8:49. David Savard played a give-and-go with defense partner Alexander Romanov, got behind Trent Frederic, walked into the slot and scored on a backhander that appeared to deflect off Derek Forbort’s stick.
The most action in the offensive zone the B’s had all second period came on a power play in the final minute, but Allen made two excellent stops on Marchand, the second of which was a glove stop that came in the last second of the period.
And Marchand made him pay for the relish he put on that one.