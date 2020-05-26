NASCAR’s longest race needed to get a bit longer Sunday before Brad Keselowski was able to win it. The 36-year-old Penske driver won the Coca-Cola 600 in overtime at Charlotte Motor Speedway, getting his first win of the season and first in one of the signature events of the Cup Series.
Keselowski found himself at the front of the pack, alongside Jimmie Johnson, on the restart for overtime, and he pulled away. The 44-year-old Johnson, in his final full-time season on the Cup Series and seeking a record-tying fifth win in the Coca-Cola 600, had to settle for second.
The race, which was delayed more than an hour midway through the opening stage, spilled into Monday morning before being decided. It was the longest in NASCAR history in terms of mileage.
Coming in third was Chase Elliott, who appeared to be cruising to victory when Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron shredded a tire on lap 398 of the 400-lap event, bringing out a caution flag and mandating that the race go to a two-lap overtime.