FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will likely be without two starters when they take on the New York Jets this weekend. There’s a chance the team might be without a third key player, but we might not find out until Saturday.
Kyle Dugger returned to Patriots practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury. The Patriots were still without center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee). It’s very likely that neither Andrews nor Barmore play on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne is expected to return against the Jets this weekend, a source told MassLive. The veteran wide receiver had been sidelined with turf toe and missed Monday night’s loss to the Bears. After a slow start to the season, Bourne’s snap count had been increasing before the injury. NFL Network’s Mike Giardi was first with the news.
Dugger suffered the injury in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He’s been one of the Patriots best defensive players this season, so if he plays on Sunday, it would be a boost. That being said, there’s no guarantee that Dugger plays this weekend.
Back in Week 3, Dugger missed the Patriots first two practices of the week due to a knee injury, but returned for the team’s final practice on Friday. He still missed that game.
If Dugger doesn’t suit up, the Patriots will rely on safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers.
