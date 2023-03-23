A discussion about alcohol preference took a sudden turn on WEEI Wednesday when “The Greg Hill Show” producer Chris Curtis interjected to make an implied racial slur.
Hosts on WEEI’s morning show were in the midst of a discussion about nip bottles, the miniature-sized alcohol bottles that could be subject to a ban in the city of Boston. This led co-host Courtney Cox to ask the other members of the show what their favorite “nips” are.
Most members of the show responded by suggesting popular alcohols that are commonly available in nip bottles. However, producer Chris Curtis interjected with a joke that played on the racial connotation of the word.
In addition to being a type of small alcohol bottle, the word that was being discussed is also a racial slur made against people of Japanese descent that traces back to World War II.
Curtis’ answer to the question was “Mina Kimes,” who is a popular TV personality on ESPN and is of Korean descent.
Curtis’ comments generated backlash Wednesday, with the clip of the exchange generating harsh criticism on social media.
Neither Curtis or WEEI has commented on the incident as of Thursday morning. However, the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn reported Wednesay that WEEI’s parent company, Audacy, claims that Curtis meant to mention actress Mila Kunis instead of Kimes.
Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, is not of Asian descent. However, the claim from Audacy presents a different connotation for Curtis’ joke, given that invoking Kunis’ name in response to the word discussed would have represented a sexist joke instead.
Keene’s WEEY serves as the Keene affiliate for WEEI-FM, and carries the station’s morning, afternoon, and evening broadcasts as well as WEEI’s Red Sox broadcasts on 93.5 FM.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.