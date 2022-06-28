TORONTO — The Red Sox are not the same team as they were when Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman shut them down in back-to-back starts in late April. But they looked like it Monday night.
Gausman tossed seven shutout innings and Toronto tagged Red Sox rookie starter Connor Seabold for seven runs as the Jays snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak with a 7-2 win. The Red Sox fell to 42-32 and will need to win back-to-back games at Rogers Centre to avoid their first series loss this month.
Seabold’s outing demonstrated both his tantalizing pitch mix — he induced 21 swings-and-misses, the most by a Red Sox starter this year — and also a penchant for finding barrels. The Blue Jays tagged him for nine hits, including three hard-hit home runs, in 4.2 innings in his second major league start (and first of the season). Matt Chapman’s two-run shot in the fifth inning chased Seabold from the game.
The Blue Jays got on the board immediately, as George Springer walked then scored on a Bo Bichette RBI double to open the scoring in the first. After a Seabold pitched a 1-2-3 second, Toronto began launching rockets in the third. Springer made it 2-0 with a solo shot that left the bat at 106.5 mph, then after Bichette hit a 106.6 mph single, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a two-run, 108.2 mph shot to put the Jays up, 4-0.
Toronto then opened things up in the fifth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made it 5-0 with an RBI groundout, then Chapman launched a 362-foot shot to give Toronto a seven-run lead. Seabold departed having allowed seven runs on nine hits while striking out seven batters.
Gausman, who entered with an 0.64 ERA (1 ER in 14 innings) in his two starts against the Red Sox this season, dominated again, holding Boston to four hits in seven innings. The right-hander struck out 10.
Boston finally broke through in the ninth against former Red Sox farmhand Shaun Anderson. After Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo led off the innings with singles, Trevor Story drove in the club’s first run with a sacrifice fly. Bobby Dalbec’s second single of the game made it 7-2.
Three Red Sox hitters — Verdugo, Dalbec and Christian Vázquez — had two singles each. Four of Boston’s eight hits came in the ninth.
Wacha looks to get Sox back on track
Right-hander Michael Wacha (6-1, 2.34 ERA) will pitch the middle game of the series Tuesday night. Righty Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.08 ERA) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.
