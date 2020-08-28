The Red Sox are back in action Friday night after deciding not to play their series finale in Buffalo against the Blue Jays to protest racial injustice. On the field, the Sox have won four of their last seven games and are now 10-21 on the season.
On Friday, Boston will begin its longest homestand of the season — a 10-game stretch against the Nationals, Braves and Blue Jays. Washington is up first.
The Nationals, of course, are the reigning World Series champions, having defeated the vaunted Astros in a seven-game Fall Classic last October. After winning a wild-card spot with a 93-69 record, Washington stormed through October, defeating the Brewers, Dodgers, Cardinals and Astros en route to their first ever championship.
Washington had a busy winter, losing star third baseman Anthony Rendon (who signed a massive deal with the Angels) and re-signing righty Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year, $245 million deal at the Winter Meetings. The Nats also re-signed Yan Gomes, Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Hudson, Asdrubal Cabrera and Howie Kendrick from their championship team and added Starlin Castro and Eric Thames via free agency.
Washington has gotten off to a slow start (11-17), starting 4-8 before going 7-9 in its last 16 games. The Nats lost three in a row before postponing their Thursday matchup against the Phillies to protest racial injustice.
The Nats are without Strasburg (carpal tunnel syndrome), Castro (broken wrist), lefty Roenis Elias (flexor strain) and lefty reliever Seth Romero (fractured hand) and are unlikely to get any of the four back by the end of the season.
First pitch this evening is at 7:30 p.m. on NESN.