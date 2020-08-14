The Red Sox hit rock bottom Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, losing to the Rays, 17-8, as Tampa Bay finished off a four-game sweep and dropped Boston to 6-13 on the season.
The Sox’ reward? A four-game set at Yankee Stadium that started with a date with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole Friday night, a game still in progress as The Sentinel went to press.
Here’s a preview of the rest of the series.
Red Sox (6-13) vs. Yankees (12-6) (as of Aug. 13)
Sat. Aug. 15, 7:07 p.m. FOX
Sun. Aug. 16, 7:08 p.m. ESPN
Mon. Aug. 17, 7:05 p.m. NESN / MLB Network
The Yankees are the clear favorite to win the American League this year and are off to a hot start, leading the American League East with a 12-6 record so far. New York just swept a two-game series at home against the Braves after losing five of six to the Phillies and Rays from Aug. 5 to 9.
Even after winning 103 games and coming within two games of the World Series in 2019, the Yankees entered the winter intent on significantly improving their roster. Of course, they landed the winter’s big fish, signing Cole to a nine-year, $324 million deal.
New York also re-signed outfielder Brett Gardner and lost Didi Gregorius (signed with Phillies), CC Sabathia (retired), Edwin Encarnacion (signed with White Sox) and Cameron Maybin (signed with Tigers). Starter Domingo German is suspended for the entire 2020 season after violating baseball’s domestic violence policy last year.
Giancarlo Stanton (strained hamstring) is currently on the 10-day injured list and Aroldis Chapman has not pitched yet this year after contracting coronavirus during summer training camp.
Three Sox to watch
Nathan Eovaldi — Eovaldi has lived up to the billing as Boston’s No. 1 starter so far this year, with half of Boston’s wins coming in his starts. He has been dominant in his last five starts in New York (against the Mets and Yankees), posting a 0.87 ERA (three earned runs in 31 innings) and allowing a .178 opponent batting average since July 2018 at Citi Field (twice) and Yankee Stadium (three starts).
Kevin Pillar — With Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list with a strained right rib cage, Pillar will likely start in the outfield on most nights. He’ll be busy in New York with two lefties (Paxton and Happ) starting over the weekend.
Pillar got off to a hot start but has come back down to earth a bit in August. In nine games so far this month, he’s 9-for-34 (.265) with two doubles and two RBIs.
J.D. Martinez — Martinez seemed to break out of his slump at home against the Rays, hitting .385 (5-for-13) with a double, two home runs and six RBIs in four games. Martinez hit a grand slam in Wednesday’s loss.