SPORTS-NICK-PIVETTA-STRONG-GARRETT-WHITLOCK-1-YB

Alex Verdugo of the Red Sox celebrates his double during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Monday.

 Matt Stone / Boston Herald

BOSTON — The Red Sox badly needed a win Monday night after getting embarrassed by the Blue Jays for three straight days over the weekend. Behind a rejuvenated Nick Pivetta, they got one.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.