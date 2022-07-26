BOSTON — The Red Sox badly needed a win Monday night after getting embarrassed by the Blue Jays for three straight days over the weekend. Behind a rejuvenated Nick Pivetta, they got one.
Pivetta, who had a 13.50 ERA in his final three starts before the All-Star break, rebounded with a strong performance against the Guardians as the Red Sox took the series opener, 3-1. Pivetta allowed one run on seven hits in 5.2 innings while striking out six batters.
Boston drew first blood in the third inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled off starter Zach Plesac and Yolmer Sánchez drove him in with a wall-ball single. After a 38-minute rain delay, the Guardians plated their lone run of the game when José Ramírez hit a soft grounder that third baseman Bobby Dalbec couldn’t corral and Myles Straw scored.
The Sox then took the lead back in the sixth. Rob Refsnyder walked, then Alex Verdugo scored him with a double off the Green Monster that left fielder Steven Kwan misplayed. Christian Vázquez’s RBI single made it 3-1.
After striking out the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth, Pivetta allowed two straight baserunners before being lifted for John Schreiber. Schreiber struck out Josh Naylor to end that threat, then worked around a two-out single in a scoreless seventh. Garrett Whitlock, who threw 18 pitches in Sunday’s loss, recorded the six-out save.
With the win, the Red Sox got back over .500 at 49-48. The victory avoided the club’s first six-game losing streak since Aug. 2020, when Boston dropped nine straight games. Boston improved to 6-0 in their yellow City Connect jerseys in 2022.
Rookie right-hander Josh Winckowski (3-4, 4.38 ERA) is expected to come off the COVID-19 related injured list and start Tuesday’s game. The Guardians have not yet named a starter but righty Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.29 ERA) may start as an opener.
First pitch from Fenway is set for 7:10 p.m.
Two days after his enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., the Red Sox will honor Hall of Famer David Ortiz in pregame ceremonies at Fenway Park preceding today’s match up against the Cleveland Guardians. Fans attending the game are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the ceremony, presented by eternalHealth.
Commemorative David Ortiz pins, presented by Zenni, will be distributed to all fans at the gates. Special Hall of Fame t-shirts featuring Ortiz wearing a gold crown will be mailed to fans as part of special ticket package available on redsox.com/ortiznight. The t-shirt will also be available for purchase at the Red Sox Team Store. A photo of the commemorative pin and Hall of Fame t-shirt is attached.
Additional Hall of Fame gear will also be available for purchase near Gate A to raise funds for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund via eternalHealth, a Massachusetts based Medicare Advantage Plan Health Insurance Company and presenting sponsor of tomorrow’s pre-game ceremony. One hundred percent of net proceeds will help children in New England and the Dominican Republic who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need.
The pregame ceremony will also be available via live stream at redsox.com/ortizpregame.
