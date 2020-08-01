Alex Verdugo not only is off to a strong start with the Red Sox. He has gone 6-for-18 (.333) with two walks and a .400 on-base percentage in five games.
But it’s also clear he’s having fun. He hustles and shows his fiery personality when he plays.
“You can tell he has fun playing the game,” teammate Michael Chavis said. “I think he’s a great candidate for the Let ‘em Play (MLB’s ‘Let the Kids Play’ campaign, see video below). He has so much fun playing and he plays with energy, he plays with passion. I think that’s great for baseball. It’s great for the game, honestly. I think there’s a certain degree where the game has kind of been controlled in that aspect because of the respect and it being a gentleman’s game. But I’m in support of the direction that it’s going with letting guys have fun and enjoying the game. I mean, it is a game and I think the way I play, I think you can tell I have fun playing baseball. It’s my favorite thing to do. So I think it’s awesome.”
Verdugo certainly has pressure on him. He was the top player who the Red Sox acquired in the Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers.
The Red Sox Stats twitter account made a smart point: “Best — and sometimes most important — thing an athlete in Boston can do is get off to a good start.”