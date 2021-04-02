Kiké Hernández will lead off for the Boston Red Sox on 2021 Opening Day. He will be followed in the two hole by Alex Verdugo who led off most of last season.
Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez, all newcomers will be in the starting lineup. Left-handed hitter Franchy Cordero — who Boston acquired from the Royals in the Andrew Benintendi trade — will not start with lefty John Means on the mound for the O’s.
Gonzalez, a switch-hitter, will start in left field instead. Renfroe, a right-handed slugger who has a career .912 OPS vs. lefties, is in left field.
Righty Nathan Eovaldi will make the second straight Opening Day start for Boston because Eduardo Rodriguez (dead arm) is sidelined. Eovaldi won all three of his starts vs. Baltimore last season. He allowed just two runs in 19 innings (0.95 ERA). He struck out 18.
No. 3 hitter J.D. Martinez is 4-for-14 with three homers, one double and six RBIs in his career against Means. Xander Bogaerts is 6-for-14 with two homers, one double and five RBIs.
Boston Red Sox lineup (Cora announced it Thursday after the rainout):
1. Kiké Hernández 2B
2. Alex Verdugo CF
3. J.D. Martinez LF
4. Xander Bogaerts SS
5. Rafael Devers 3B
6. Hunter Renfroe RF
7. Marwin Gonzalez LF
8. Christian Vázquez C
9. Bobby Dalbec 1B