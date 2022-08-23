The Red Sox will likely place starter Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list Tuesday due to trapezius muscle (neck/back) soreness, an industry source said Monday. Boston announced that right-hander Josh Winckowski will start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays.
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A on Friday and was only eligible to be recalled within 15 days if he replaced an injured player (which will be Eovaldi). Eovaldi, who was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday with the trap issue, hoped to avoid the IL but will now be shut down for a couple of weeks. Manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday that Eovaldi would not pitch Tuesday as hoped. Eovaldi’s 15-day IL stint can be backdated three days to Saturday, which makes him eligible to return Sept. 4, at the earliest.
Eovaldi is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 18 starts this season and last pitched Aug. 12 against the Yankees. He previously more than a month from mid-June to July 15 with lower back inflammation. Winckowski is 5-6 with a 5.19 ERA in his last 12 starts. He is a better matchup against a righty-heavy Toronto lineup than lefty Rich Hill, who is available on regular rest.
The Red Sox have not announced the rest of their rotation for the Toronto series. Kutter Crawford (Wednesday) and Michael Wacha (Saturday) would be available on regular rest. But Hill, who last pitched Wednesday, is available as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.