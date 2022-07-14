ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski pitched well Wednesday night, only to be outdueled by another southwest Florida product in Shane McClanahan.
McClanahan, who entered with a league-leading 1.73 ERA, held the Red Sox to a single run and three hits in 6.1 innings as Boston fell, 3-1, for its third consecutive loss at Tropicana Field. Winckowski’s strong start (he gave up three runs on four hits and recorded five strikeouts in six innings) resulted in a loss as the Red Sox clinched yet another series loss to an American League East opponent.
McClanahan and Winckowski dueled early, with the Red Sox not getting a runner on base until Rafael Devers doubled (and was promptly thrown out trying to advance to third on a ball in the dirt) in the fourth. Tampa Bay opened the scoring with a two-run third after Winckowski walked the No. 8 batter, Josh Lowe, and allowed a single to the No. 9 hitter, Francisco Mejía, to start the inning. Ji-Man Choi and Harold Ramirez each plated runs with RBI singles to make it 2-0.
After Taylor Walls’ solo home run made it 3-0 in the fourth, the Red Sox plated their lone run of the game in the top of the fifth. Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo led off with back-to-back singles before Bogaerts scored on a Christian Vázquez double play ball. The Sox failed to get much more going against McClanahan, who got the win and improved to 10-3.
Tampa Bay added a fourth run against Jake Diekman in the seventh. Lowe walked, then raced around to score on a Yandy Díaz single through the right side when Rob Refsnyder slowly threw the ball in to third base. The latest mental lapse from Boston’s defense made it 4-1.
With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 47-42. They have lost seven of nine games and nine of their last 13. Boston is now 0-9-1 in 10 series against AL East opponents this season. They’ll look to avoid a sweep in Thursday night’s finale.
Crawford likely to pitch finale
Right-hander Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA) is the likely starter for the Red Sox in Thursday’s finale. The Rays will start righty Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.11 ERA) as they go for the sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.
