Kenya’s Evans Chebet has won the 2022 Boston Marathon for the men’s elite side, becoming the first runner to cross the finish line after the race returned to Patriots Day for first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chebet finished with a time of 2:06:51, pulling off the win in the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. The race returned to the standard Marathon Monday in April after it was canceled in 2020 and pushed back to October in 2021.
Kenyan runners swept the podium places, with LawrenceCherono finishing in with a time of 2:07:21, while Benson Kipruto finished third with a time of 2:07:27.
Scott Fauble was the top American in this year’s race, finishing seventh with a time of 2:08:52, beating his personal best by 17 seconds.
Chebet’s finish follows wins in the wheel chair division from American Daniel Romanchuk (men’s) and Switzerland’s Manuela Schar (women’s), who won her fourth Boston Marathon on Monday.
Olympic champ Peres Jepchirchir wins women’s race in dramatic finish
The women’s race came down to the wire on Boylston Street, as Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir pulled away in the last mile to win the 2022 Boston Marathon.
The Kenyan runner was locked in a tight battle with Ethiopa’s Ababel Yeshaneh as the two traded leads down the final stretch. However, Jepchirchir pulled away in the final couple of blocks on Boylston Street to take the win with an official time of 2:21:01, the first-fasting winning time in the race’s history.
Peres Jepchirchir is the first athlete to win an Olympic Marathon gold medal as well as the Boston Marathon and New York Marathon.
Nell Rojas finished tops among Americans in 10th with a time of 2:25:57, a personal best by more than a minute. This is the second year in a row that Rojas was the top American finisher on the women’s side.
Jepchirchir’s victory makes it an all-Kenya event for the elite runner, with fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet taking the win on the men’s side.