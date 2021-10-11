At long last, Marathon Monday is back.
Thousands of runners flooded Massachusetts for the 125th Boston Marathon which was altered in many ways due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Fewer runners were invited to participate this year, with the race limited to qualifiers who were 7 minutes, 47 seconds or faster than the qualifying time for their age group and gender. In total, 14,609 of the 23,824 applications qualified.
Up to 20,000 runners are allowed to participate in person this year, in addition to up to 70,000 virtual participants.
The athletes represent all 50 U.S. states and 87 countries, however some may start and finish elsewhere this year. Due to COVID travel restrictions, international athletes were invited to participate virtually with virtual competition held over the weekend prior to race day.
For runners at the official starting line on Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test were mandated. Masks are not required while running the 26.2-mile course and will be available to participants before and after the race.
Race Course
The race kicks off on Main Street in Hopkinton. Athletes will follow Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley — the halfway point — to where Route 135 joins Route 16. From there, the course continues along Route 16 through Newton Lower Falls, turning onto Commonwealth Avenue. Runners will travel through the Newton Hills then through Brookline, Kenmore Square and under Massachusetts Avenue. Runners will turn onto Hereford Street then Boylston Street and finish near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.
Race Schedule
The race kicks off at 8:02 a.m. Monday with male athletes competing in wheelchairs, followed three minutes later by female athletes in the wheelchair division.
At 8:30 a.m., handcycle and duo participants start.
Professional men take off at 8:37 a.m. followed closely by professional women at 8:45 a.m. At 8:50 a.m., competitors in the Para athletics divisions take off.
At 9 a.m., the rolling start for all participants kicks off.
Where to watch
CBS Boston is the exclusive local broadcaster of the Boston Marathon, offering live race coverage on air until 5 p.m., with a race re-broadcast on myTV38 at 8 p.m. ET.
Nationwide, NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports App are the exclusive national television and streaming partner for the marathon. Live race coverage will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports App 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.