A third seed won its first two games over a sixth seed.
This is not a surprising sentence. In any other year, this common occurrence would be met with talk of a pivotal Game 3 on the road, and how the team that is down will have some extra juice at the opening tip.
“We’re a team that really feeds off the home crowd,” Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford said on Thursday. “Obviously we don’t have that here, that has been very different playing here with no fans.”
The Sixers have fed off their crowd better than any other team, posting a 31-4 record at home, a league-best. Take them away from home, though, and they’re only 12-26.
But it’s not hard to imagine that Philadelphia’s breaking point is within sight. There were more than a few expert NBA observers who predicted more sweeps in the playoffs simply because teams would find themselves in the Sixers situation. The Boston Celtics are certainly in a position to take the listless Sixers out quickly, but they, too can be adversely affected by this environment.
If we see Philly’s dejected body language and waning willingness to fight, the Celtics must see it too. This Boston team hasn’t always had the so-called “killer instinct” in these situations, and has often found itself relaxing and playing down to the competition
“I think it’s called human nature for a reason,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “If you want to be special, you’re unique. You’re able to focus on the task at hand. You’re able to understand how hard it is to win.”
“You can look at it both ways, for both team’s it’s neutral,” Horford said. “For us it’s really finding that drive and that energy within our group. That’s what we have to do, and this is a very important game for us tomorrow.”
“This game is all about being able to stay in the moment, do your job as well as you can,” Stevens said. “And for us, we have a very specific formula to play for us to be successful, and if we don’t do that, we’re probably in trouble. And we’ve seen that at different times in the last couple of games.”
The Celtics face the 76ers tonight at 6:30 on TNT and NBCSN.