The Boston Celtics will get their mettle tested right away when the NBA restarts next month.
Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks July 31 in their first of eight seeding games when the league moves to their entire operation to the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Celtics and Bucks were schedule to play on March 12, the day the NBA paused the 2019-20 season due to coronavirus concerns.
The Celtics’ eight seeding games:
July 31. vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 2 vs. Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 4. vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 5 vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
Aug. 7 vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.
Aug. 9 vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.
Aug. 11. vs. Memphis at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 vs. Washington, TBD
The Celtics, who’ll head to the Walt Disney World Complex on July 8 to begin training camp will be one of 22 teams in Orlando. At 43-21, they’ll start their eight seeding games in third place in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee and Toronto.
The league’s restart plan will bring 22 teams to Orlando. They’ll each play eight regular season games to finalize seeding beginning on July 30, followed by a play-in tournament if necessary (Aug. 15). The best-of-seven series begin on Aug. 17.
Teams will arrive in Florida in shifts. Six teams — the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards — will arrive in chartered planes and buses on July 7.
Eight more teams will arrive on July 8 ( Boston, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings) and July 9 (Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors). Times of arrivals will be staggered to avoid unnecessary contact.
The players and staff members will be in isolation until they have two negative tests, 24 hours apart. Once they enter, players and staff are expected to remain on the Disney campus as long as their teams are still alive. Teams will depart immediately once they’ve been eliminated for the playoffs.
There will be a maximum of seven games per day going from noon to 9 p.m. There will be three courts in play according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The NBA’s postseason calendar:
July 1: Rosters set for Orlando
July 1: Teams can sign a substitute player (for one who elects not to play in Orlando)
Players who are replaced are not eligible for the remainder of the season
July 1-9: Required individual workouts
July 7-9: Participating teams travel to Orlando
July 9-29: Team training camp and scrimmages
July 30: Seeding games begin
Aug. 15-16: Possible Eastern/Western conference play-in games
Aug. 17: First round of the playoffs begins
Aug. 31: Conference semifinals target date
Sept. 15-28: Conference finals target date
Sept. 30: NBA Finals target date
Oct. 13: Last day of the NBA Finals