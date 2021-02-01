BOSTON — LeBron James was having a quiet game by his standards until he pushed the Lakers to victory in the fourth quarter as the Celtics fell, 96-95, Saturday at TD Garden.
James had just 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting and looked like a guy a the end of a long road trip at the end of the third quarter.
But with the game tied 85-85, Kemba Walker tried to save the ball at the Celtics defensive end of the floor, but delivered it right to Anthony Davis, who flipped it to James who drained a 3-pointer with 5:25 left. After a Jaylen Brown miss, James calmly made another 3 to make it 91-85.
The Celtics spent the rest of the game chasing and couldn’t finish the comeback. Walker blocked Davis with 10 seconds left and took off down the floor, but his 13-footer missed with 2.7 seconds left and so did Daniel Theis’ tip-in at the buzzer as Boston dropped its second straight.
Boston heads west for a five-game road trip beginning Tuesday at Golden State at 10 p.m.
The Celtics spent much of the first half gripping a rope that appeared to be slipping further and further out of their hands.
Jayson Tatum had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics while Brown added 28 points. Davis paced the Lakers with 27, while James finished with 21.
Theis kept them afloat with 10 first-quarter points as Boston stayed within four at 28-24 despite 12 points and eight rebounds from Anthony Davis in the opening frame.
The Lakers gave that rope a good pull midway using a 9-1 run to take a 41-31 lead with just over 7 minutes left. But Brown, who’d been quiet until that point at nine points in Boston’s 16-6 surge that tied the game at 47-47.
It was tied again at 49-49 after Tatum missed a chance to put the Celtics ahead in the final minute of the half. James spun off Semi Ojeleye and drove into the open lane for an easy layup, but was fouled. James made the free throw to make it 52-49 at intermission.
Brown led the beginning of the third and Tatum owned the end of it. Brown scored Boston’s first seven points of the second half as the Celtics looked much more cohesive out of the break. They finished the third on an 8-1 run to lead 78-71.
Tatum and Williams each had half the points, but Tatum not only made an athletic lunge to save possession on the right sideline, but he fired a pass behind his back to Williams for an easy uncontested layup.