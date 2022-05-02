BOSTON — The Celtics couldn’t get anything going inside the 3-point line, and their shooting couldn’t make up for the point deficit against the Bucks.
The Bucks dominated defensively as they Celtics lost 101-89 in Game 1 of the second-round series. The Celtics are now down 1-0 to the Bucks and gave up home-court advantage.
It was a slog of a night for both sides, and if it’s a long series as expected, these kinds of ugly games will start to pile up. The Celtics shot just 33.3 percent from the field and had 18 turnovers. The C’s finished with just 20 points in the paint; their season-low in the paint was a 26-point showing in the loss to the Timberwolves. But the Bucks kept the paint locked down all game, with a heavy assist for Brook Lopez and others.
The Bucks weren’t much better offensively, but they slowly started to figure out the Celtics in the second half. They bombed away at a 50 percent clip on 3-pointers in the first half, but they were able to attack more in final two quarters.
It was a brutal game from both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, but he was just 6-for-18 from the floor. Brown turned in a rougher performance, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven turnovers on 4-for-13 shooting. Neither player looked comfortable defensively as the Bucks slowed them down significantly.
The Celtics slowed down Giannis Antetokounmpo a reasonable amount, though he finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the triple-double. Antetokounmpo was 9-for-25 from the field, but affected the game and had at least a few highlights Sunday.
Boston has one day off before Game 2, which is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at TD Garden. The C’s will look to regroup after the defeat, and they’ll need to adjust to the Bucks shutting down the inside.