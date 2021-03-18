The Boston Celtics trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half before a late rally fell short in the fourth quarter, as the visitors dropped their second straight game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
Jayson Tatum finished with a game-high 29 points while Jaylen Brown added 25 points but it wasn’t enough to overcome an ugly offensive start for Boston that left the visitors with too big of a hill to climb over the final 24 minutes.
Colin Sexton had a team-high 29 points for the hosts while Darius Garland added 25 points and six assists to drop Boston to the .500 mark on the season 40 games into the year.
The Celtics came out flat from the opening tip in this one on the second half of a back-to-back against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. With Kemba Walker (rest) and Tristan Thompson (NBA safety protocols) out of the lineup, the visitors mustered a paltry 38 points in the first half, shooting just 37 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range. Boston’s poor shooting was made worse by 12 turnovers in the opening 24 minutes with nine of those miscues coming from Boston’s starting five. Boston dug a 21-point hole that they spent the entire second half attempting to dig out off.
Defense has been a weak spot for the Celtics all year, but a lack of reliable defenders beyond Marcus Smart in the backcourt showed against a couple of high-energy guards in Cleveland. Darius Garland and Colin Sexton led the Cavs in scoring as a host of Celtics defenders tried to slow them down with limited success. Ultimately, Brad Stevens opted for more zone defense in the second half which helped to slow them at points but ultimately it was too little too late for a Celtics defense that has fallen into the bottom third of the NBA.