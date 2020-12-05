The NBA released the first half of the 2020-21 schedule Friday. The full-slate will be 72 games, but the league only released the first half of it to create some flexibility in the event of COVID-19 postponements.
The Boston Celtics’ first games against Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets, as well as Enes Kanter and the Portland Trailblazers, will both be in that second half.
According to the NBA:
“Teams will face each opponent in its conference three times (42 total games per team) and each opponent in the other conference twice (30 total games per team). In the First Half, each team will play 37 or 38 games, including a minimum of 17 home games and a maximum of 20. Nearly 52% of all regular-season games (558 of 1,080) have been scheduled for the First Half.”
Here’s what we’ve got so far for the Celtics:
What we knew already:
The Celtics will play preseason games at Philadelphia on Dec. 15 and at home against New Jersey on Dec. 18.
The Celtics will open against the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Dec. 23. The NBA officially starts the 2020-21 season the night before.
Boston will host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. on Christmas.
Notable matchups:
Vs. LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers — Jan. 30 at T.D. Garden, 8:30 p.m. ABC There’ll be another one scheduled in the second half of the season.
Vs. Miami Heat in the rematch of the Eastern Conference finals — So far just Jan. 6 in Florida. Two more to be added.
Vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, last year’s East No. 1 seed — The Celtics open against the Bucks but don’t play them again until two games in the second half of the season.
Notable games against former Celtics
Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and the Hornets — All three games will be in the second half of the season
Enes Kanter and Portland Trailblazers — Both games will be in the second half of the season
Brad Wannamaker and the Warriors — Feb. 2 in San Francisco. There’ll be another one scheduled in the second half.
Kyrie Irving and the Nets — Christmas in Boston. More to come in the second half of the season
Doc Rivers and the Sixers — The Celtics will play at Philadelphia Jan. 20 and 22.
Boston Celtics First Half Schedule
December
15 – Preseason Celtics at Philadelphia
18 — Preseason Brooklyn at Boston
23 — Milwaukee Bucks at Boston
25 — Brooklyn Nets at Boston
27 – Boston at Indiana
29 – Boston at Indiana
30 – Memphis at Boston
January
1 – Boston at Detroit
3 – Boston at Detroit
4 — Boston at Toronto in Tampa
6 – Boston at Miami
8 – Washington at Boston
10 – Miami at Boston
12- Boston at Chicago
13 – Orlando at Boston
15 – Orlando at Boston
17 – New York Knicks at Boston
20 – Boston at Philadelphia
22 – Boston at Philadelphia
24- Cleveland at Boston
25 – Boston at Chicago
27 – Boston at San Antonio
30 – Los Angeles Lakers at Boston
February
2 – Boston at Golden State
3 – Boston at Sacramento
5 – Boston at L.A. Clippers
7- Boston at Phoenix
9 – Boston at Utah
12 – Toronto at Boston
14 – Detroit at Boston
16 – Denver at Boston
17 – Atlanta at Boston
19 – Atlanta at Boston
21 – Boston at New Orleans
23 – Boston at Dallas
24 – Boston at Atlanta
26 – Indiana at Boston
28 – Washington at Boston
March
2 – L.A. Clippers at Boston
4 – Toronto at Boston