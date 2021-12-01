The Bruins played without their head coach Bruce Cassidy and their best player Brad Marchand and, try as they might have, they did not have enough left to beat a middling Detroit Red Wings team at the Garden on Tuesday.
Defenseman Marc Staal’s first goal of the year proved to be the game-winner in the Wings’ 2-1 victory over the sputtering B’s. Despite Marchand’s absence due to a suspension and Cassidy in COVID protocol, the B’s outshot the Wings 42-16 but could not do enough in the tough areas of the ice to score more than a single tally, which came on a two-man advantage. There was simply not enough traffic in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic.
“I did think we made it a little easy on the goaltender at times by not getting in front of him enough. I thought we could have done a better job of providing a screen, taking his sight lines away, better than what we did, and certainly make it a little harder on him,” said assistant coach Joe Sacco, running the bench while Cassidy is out.
The lead-up to this game was unquestionably weird. The surprising Marchand suspension came down Monday night and the players arrived at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning to discover their coach was in COVID protocol.
“Everything happened really fast. The Marchie thing came out [Monday] night and then you come to the rink and know that Butchie’s not going to be behind the bench. You’ve got to adjust,” said Taylor Hall, who replaced Marchand on the B’s top line. “That’s the world that we live in right now, that’s the season and everyone in the league has to go through that at some point this year.”
The absences of Marchand and Cassidy were not the only plot twist to the night. It became public on Monday that Jake DeBrusk had requested a trade, something with which the B’s are trying to accommodate him. But with the B’s shorthanded (Anton Blidh was also out with an upper body injury), they needed DeBrusk to play.
Hall said the 25-year-old left wing addressed his teammates before the morning skate.
“He just said, ‘I love you guys. This is something in my career and I’m at a crossroads and it’s something he’s going to have to do,” said Hall. “But he’s not a distraction at all. It’s almost better that it’s out there. You have a day to digest that. Jake’s a great kid. He’s got a lot of skill and he’s going to have a good career in this league.”
DeBrusk seemed to go unnoticed by the crowd on his first shift but when he touched the puck on a rush on his second shift, he heard a few boos. On a night when there wasn’t a lot of excitement generated, you could hear the odd fan derisively yell out to DeBrusk. But the fan treatment wasn’t overly abusive. In 10:25 of ice time, he had just one of the B’s 67 shots taken.
For the second time in as many games, the B’s went into the third period with a 1-0 deficit. And for the second straight game, they evened it up on the power play.
This time the equalizer came on a 5-on-3 at 6:20, a one-timer from David Pastrnak that finally beat Nedeljkovic, a blast beating the Wings’ netminder off a feed from Hall to tie it at 1-1.
But with a delayed call coming up on Mike Reilly, the Wings took the lead again with 8:27 left in the third period. Reilly thought he was slew-footed by Michael Rasmussen and got up angry, cross-checking Rasmussen and earning the penalty. Detroit stayed on the attack and, with the extra skater on the ice, Staal — one of the Wings in the box for Pastrnak’s goal — was able to skate in for a big rebound and score over a sprawling Linus Ullmark to make 2-1.
It was only a one-goal deficit but, considering what it took for the B’s to score their goal, it seemed insurmountable. As it turned out, it was.
The B’s next visit the Nashville Predators Thursday at 8 p.m.