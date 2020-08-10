Following a lackluster 2-1 loss Sunday to the Washington Capitals, the Boston Bruins will have two days to shake off any lingering frustrations from going winless in the round-robin seeding games and get ready for the real playoffs.
No. 4-seeded Boston will face the No. 6-seeded Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals:
Tuesday, Game 1: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Game 2: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Game 3: Boston vs. Carolina, noon
Aug. 17, Game 4: Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m.
Aug. 19, Game 5: Boston vs. Carolina, time TBA, if needed
Aug. 20, Game 6: Boston vs. Carolina, time TBA, if needed
Aug. 23, Game 7: Boston vs. Carolina, time TBA, if needed
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his impression of what he’d seen from Carolina so far.
“I think Carolina — young legs, they’re top guys are playing well, (Sebastian) Aho and (Andrei) Svechnikov, (Teuvo) Teravainen. We saw that. They’re functioning well defensively without Dougie Hamilton, who plays a lot of minutes for them,” Cassidy said. “They alternated goalies — played both goalies. We saw that last year in our conference final against them. I think they’re playing their game the way they played. They play fast. Their attack mode, their D get up the ice. They’re a year older. Those teams become dangerous in the playoffs when you have a little experience.”
The No. 6 seeded Hurricanes made quick work of the No. 11 New York Rangers in the three games. They’ll likely arrive rested and confident after a dominant effort. The Bruins and Carolina played just once before the pandemic pause, a 2-0 Boston win on Dec. 3. Jaroslav Halak made 24 stops.
The playoffs will continue to reseed after each round. The other Eastern Conference matchups are:
No. 2 Tampa Bay vs. No. 9 Columbus, a rematch of last year’s first-round series when the No. 8 Blue Jackets upset the Stanley Cup favorite Lightning.
No. 1. Philadelphia will play No. 12 Montreal.
No. 3 Washington will face coach Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders. Trotz led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup title, but left after a contract dispute.
In the West, the St. Louis Blues, like the Bruins, struggled in the seeding game and fell from the best record to the No. 4 seed. They’ll battle Vancouver. Top-seeded Las Vegas will face the upstart No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks. No. 2 Colorado will face No. 7 Arizona and No. 3 Dallas will take on No. 6 Calgary.