The inconsistency that is this Red Sox season was on display again in Tuesday’s doubleheader with the Phillies.
Boston all but handed Philadelphia the opener at Citizens Bank Park, 6-5, before putting together a fairly crisp seven innings in the nightcap. The ensuing split seemed a fair result for a Red Sox team going nowhere and a Phillies team playing its way into the National League playoff race.
Chris Mazza turned in five solid innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. scored three runs and Bobby Dalbec went deep yet again in a 5-2 Boston win in the nightcap. The Red Sox were done in by their own mistakes and a two-run walk-off single by Alec Bohm in the opener, suffering the 6-5 defeat.
Mazza became just the fourth Boston pitcher this season to finish five innings in any start, joining Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez and Ryan Weber. Red Sox pitching held Philadelphia scoreless over the final six innings, buying enough time for Dalbec to make a bit of history. His two-run homer to right-center against David Phelps snapped a 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth.
Dalbec is the first Boston rookie to homer in four straight games and the youngest player to do so for the franchise since Ted Williams in 1941. Only Dalbec and Sam Horn have homered five times in their first nine games with the club.
Matt Barnes was one pitch from escaping a jam and giving the Red Sox a result they likely wouldn’t have deserved in the opener. The Phillies pushed two men into scoring position with two outs for Bohm, who fouled off one two-strike curveball and lined a second through the left side. J.T. Realmuto came in from third and Didi Gregorius raced home from second, sliding in well ahead of the throw from Michael Chavis.
“We came back on them and got the lead and got the people out there who we wanted to finish the game,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “It just didn’t work.”
The Red Sox erased a 4-1 deficit and were just one out from clinching at least a split. Dalbec’s solo homer in the sixth — the fourth of the day for Boston — tied the game and Rafael Devers skied an RBI double off the top of the wall in right. Tommy Hunter was on the hook for the loss until Philadelphia saved him late.