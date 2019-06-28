Bob Ley joined ESPN just three days after its 1979 launch and, for much of that time, he has been its conscience.
That is coming to an end, and the void Ley will leave behind — not just in what he did, but what he represented — is considerable.
The sports multimedia behemoth’s longest-tenured on-camera employee as well as its most widely respected, Ley announced his retirement from ESPN via Twitter on Wednesday.
A six-month sabbatical begun in October and extended this spring turned out to be a head start for his exit.
“Across 40 years I have enjoyed a professional journey unimaginable when I joined ESPN on its first weekend of existence in 1979,” Ley said. “Each day since has been a unique adventure, one I embraced for the challenge and unequaled fun of a job like no other.
“Now, it is time for a change.”
Ley, 64, stressed this was solely his decision. He said he is in good health and enjoys “the many blessings of friends and family, and it is in that context that I’m making this change.”
He thanked viewers for the trust they’ve placed in him over the years and ESPN leadership — including Jimmy Pitaro, its president the last 15 months — for “their understanding and patience over the past months.”
Ley obviously is entitled to whatever course he chooses to take, especially at this stage in life.
It is perhaps selfish but wholly understandable to wish he is en route to a new platform from which to ask discomforting questions, speak truth to power and shine a light on subjects and ideas that might not be exposed otherwise.
The best-case scenario is someone will give Ley a venue like “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on HBO, which also trades in the sort of well-considered, in-depth reporting and features that Ley brought to ESPN.
ESPN says it will carry on with Ley’s work and his program, “Outside the Lines.” Jeremy Schaap and Ryan Smith, solid reporters, already are slotted to assume most of the show’s hosting duties.
Norby Williamson, ESPN’s executive editor and executive vice president of event and studio production, said in a statement: “While Bob Ley’s departure from ‘Outside the Lines’ ends an important era for the show, we are excited for what lies ahead.”
But will Schaap and Smith command the same sway, earned over decades, and the imprimatur to take on those with whom ESPN does business, such as the NFL, NBA and NCAA?
“The best way we can thank Bob for what he’s meant to ESPN and to sports fans is to continue to uphold the journalist integrity and principles he’s instilled,” Pitaro said in a statement, and one can only hope ESPN delivers on that promise despite all the cutbacks and reorganizaton in recent years.
So much on ESPN these days, however, seems to be about ESPN and/or promotion for something else coming up on ESPN, something in which the company has invested millions or billions.
At present it’s carpet bombing viewers with speculation about this weekend’s start of NBA free agency.
One can’t help but crave a palate cleanser like a thoughtful, classic Ley against-the-grain take on, say, the NCAA threatening California schools over that state’s legislative efforts to get college athletes compensation for the use of their names and likenesses.
Remember a few years back, in May 2015, when FIFA boss Sepp Blatter ran for reelection just days after the U.S. Department of Justice charged a bunch of officials from soccer’s governing body for wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering?
Ley, who had been covering Blatter and the corrupt FIFA cesspool over which he presided, anchored special coverage. But as it became clear Blatter was manipulating the proceedings, making a mockery of the official agenda, Ley lost his usual cool.
While Schaap tried to calm him down, Ley literally tore up the agenda and compared FIFA to a sort of governance Chicago Tribune readers would recognize all too easily.
“You’re watching Chicago writ large right now,” Ley said. “There are streets being plowed. There is garbage being picked up. There are arms being twisted and we’re waiting to see. They’re still on agenda No. 11 and they’re supposed to be on 17, so they’re bouncing around the agenda. Makes you wonder what’s going on.”
Oh, there was no mystery to what was going on, and only someone as normally steady and reliable as Ley could get away with such theatrics without it seeming over the top.
There have been and are many people at ESPN who have made everything about them. That was never the case with Ley.
When ESPN found itself in a firestorm over charges of political bias, Ley tried to convince his bosses there needed to be more diversity of voices within. At the same time, as The Ringer reported last summer, Ley got more “stories on ESPN’s air about race, sex, gender, and labor than anyone.”
That Ringer piece, headlined “How Bob Ley Became ESPN’s Most Important Broadcaster” and published a few months before Ley’s sabbatical, flicked at the notion he might someday leave.
“Look, I play with house money,” Ley told The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis last summer. “If they piss me off, I’ll say, ‘When’s the next flight to Florida?’ And they know it.”
Then, Curtis noted, Ley retreated a tad.
“It’s never like that at all,” Ley said. “I kid. But the idea that you can’t do this or you can’t do that. … Jimmy has made it clear that it’s business as it’s been for me.”
Pitaro on Wednesday sang Ley’s praises: “His unwavering commitment and unparalleled work ethic drove our journalistic ambitions in ESPN for nearly 40 years.”
But the last word belongs, as it so often did on ESPN, with Ley himself.
“In September, I signed off my last show saying, ‘I’ll catch you on the flip side,’ ” Ley said. “Now it’s time to take that vinyl off the turntable — ask your folks — flip it over, and drop the needle on the B-side. There are always great cuts, and hidden gems on the B-side.
“Thank you for a great run.”