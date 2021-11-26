By beating the New Orleans Saints Thursday, the Buffalo Bills — at least temporarily — have leapfrogged the New England Patriots into first place in the AFC East.
The Patriots dropped to the No. 5 seed, the top Wild Card spot.
Both teams are 7-4 but Buffalo wins the tiebreaker based on division record. The Bills are 3-0 while New England is 2-1 against the Jets/Dolphins.
The Bills have already had their bye week. The Patriots, who don’t have theirs until Dec. 11, can jump back on top if they beat Tennessee Sunday at 1 p.m. New England and Buffalo play the first of two games against each other on Monday Night Football on Dec. 6.
After Thursday’s games the AFC picture looks like this:
Division leaders
1. Tennessee Titans — 8-3
2. Baltimore Ravens — 7-3
3. Buffalo Bills — 7-4
4. Kansas City Chiefs — 7-4
Wild Cards
5. New England Patriots — 7-4
6. Cincinnati Bengals — 6-4
7. Los Angeles Chargers — 6-4
Lurking
8. Pittsburgh Steelers — 5-4-1
9. Indianapolis Colts — 6-5
10. Las Vegas Raiders — 6-5
11. Cleveland Browns — 6-5