FOXBORO — Minutes after beating the Panthers last weekend, Bills coach Sean McDermott gathered his team in the locker room for a post-game speech.
At the end, McDermott referenced the next team on Buffalo’s schedule: the Patriots.
“We know who’s up next,” McDermott said.
The memory of the Pats’ 14-10 victory in Orchard Park, a loss billed as a prime-time embarrassment for the Bills, still burned deep in their minds. That night, Buffalo’s plea that it was not embarrassed, but had instead beat itself, was lost to the wind.
Intent on proving their grip on the AFC East remained strong, the Bills delivered a message Sunday much louder than McDermott’s: we’re next.
The Patriots lost virtually all hope of reclaiming the AFC East with a 33-21 loss, a defensive disaster orchestrated by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills became the first team to never punt against a Bill Belichick-coached defense, while Allen accounted for almost 400 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns. His counterpart, Pats rookie Mac Jones, played his worst game of the season, completing 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two picks.
Once the hottest team in the NFL, the Patriots (9-6) have now lost two straight and need Buffalo to lose at home to either the Falcons or Jets to have a shot at the division. Their odds of clinching one of three Wild Card berths remain strong, though the Pats must defeat Jacksonville next week or fall in danger of missing the postseason all together.
Thanks to Allen’s superhuman effort, the Bills (9-6) should coast into the playoffs again as AFC East champs. Allen went 30-of-47 for 314 yards passing, despite losing two of his best receivers this week to COVID-19. He knocked out Belichick’s defense with a masterful penultimate drive starting at 7:37 remaining.
After slinging darts from every angle all game, he moved the chains on a fourth-and-1 faked bootleg, then flipped a backhanded pass to Stefon Diggs to convert third-and-10 in Pats territory, and finished the Patriots off with a 2-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dawson Knox. Buffalo led wire to wire and out-gained the Pats, with 428 total yards to 288.
“Obviously Buffalo made more plays than we did today, played better than we did, coached better than we did,” Belichick said. “We just didn’t perform well enough to really have a good chance to win the game. We have to find a way to do better.”
Offensively, the Pats started slow again, but that was no fault of Damien Harris. Harris, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, ran for 103 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
He was at the heart of another run-heavy plan that called for nine runs to five passes in the first quarter that initially yielded zero points around the Bills’ opening-drive touchdown. Buffalo crawled 61 yards over 13 plays, the last a fourth-down Allen pass to Isaiah McKenzie (11 catches, 125 yards) from the doorstep of the end zone.
The Pats answered with a 13-play march of their own, a series that bridged the first and second quarters. One snap after Harris converted fourth-and-short on an option pitch, Harris took another flip 16 yards to the goal line, where he spun backward into a touchdown. It stood as the Patriots’ longest play through the rest of the half, with Jones tossing a tipped interception on their next drive and steering them into a pair of punts before halftime.
Around those possessions, Allen directed three straight red-zone trips, the first resulting in a 25-yard field goal. The second led to a goal-line stand at the Pats’ 1-yard line where, aided by three consecutive and curious passing play-calls, the Bills came up empty on a fourth-down drop by Emmanuel Sanders. But on their third trip, Diggs delivered twice, converting fourth-and-2 at midfield and then crossing inside J.C. Jackson for a 12-yard touchdown.
Before the Pats punted away their ensuing 2-minute drill, the referees withdrew a flag that may have led to a score. Jones had scampered seven yards to the midfield sideline, where Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes grabbed him from behind with two hands and Jones slipped. But instead of vaulting the Patriots into field goal territory, Hughes’ penalty was retracted, and offensive tackle Trent Brown drew an unsportsmanlike conduct call that killed the drive, leaving the score at 17-7 Bills.
Jones finished the half 2-of-10 for 20 yards and an interception. He finished with the lowest completion percentage and passer rating of his career.
“You can’t have successful plays when your quarterback’s not doing the right thing, so I have to play better and get the ball to the people that need to get the ball,” Jones said. “There’s no excuses.”
Breaking out of halftime, Allen and Co. stopped themselves twice via drop and penalty. More penalties backed Buffalo up even further, before Kyle Van Noy hurried Allen into a third-down throwaway and sent him packing with some trash talk. Tyler Bass’ 34-yard field goal lifted the Bills to a 20-7 lead.
But their cushion would not last.
Steeled by their new adversity, the Patriots converted yet another fourth down on their next drive that led them to Buffalo’s 10. Facing fourth-and-3, Jones rolled right, gestured for Jakobi Meyers to stop over the middle and found him for a game-saving completion. Two plays later, Harris barreled across the goal line for his second touchdown of the day.
No matter to Buffalo. Allen calmly commanded another touchdown drive, this time a rare run-heavy series for the Bills jump-started by a 38-yard completion to McKenzie. Running back Devin Singletary punched in a two-yard touchdown that extended Buffalo’s lead back to two possessions with 11:45 to go.
Then, carefully balancing a dying clock with their rushing strength, the Pats powered their way back downfield. Jones completed enough passes around strong runs from Harris, then ran for his with a 9-yard scramble. It invigorated the crowd that sensed a comeback might be materializing.
Rushing left two snaps later, Harris carried tacklers at the 3-yard line and finally spun across the end zone for another score to notch a 26-21 deficit. The stadium roared with a playoff energy, perhaps the last time this season.
Here were the best and worst Patriot performances from Sunday:
Best
RB Damien Harris Harris had his fifth 100-yard game of the season and scored a career-best three touchdowns.
Worst
QB Mac Jones The rookie saved his worst for last, finishing with a career-low 31.4 passer rating.
Pass rush The Patriots preached all week about the importance of containing Allen inside the pocket. As it turned out, the only player who could stop Allen was himself.
DB Myles Bryant Bryant couldn’t touch Bills backup slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who enjoyed a career day.