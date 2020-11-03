In a moment of candidness last week, Bill Belichick revealed to former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis on Sirius XM radio the reasons why the team is playing so many young players this season, saying it’s been due to a lack of depth that can be traced to salary cap limitations.
Belichick doubled down on those comments Monday.
During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” Belichick was pressed on those comments and why he felt the need to say them during the season.
“It’s pretty obvious,” Belichick said. “It was an honest answer to an honest question. No more and no less than that. I’m sure you can read a lot into it if you want to. That wasn’t the intent.”
When it was suggested that he might be making excuses for his team, which is now 2-5 after Sunday’s loss to the Bills and on their first four-game losing streak since 2000, Belichick continued to defend his feelings.
“Look, we take Cam Newton at $1 million,” Belichick said. “It’s obvious we didn’t have any money. It’s nobody’s fault. I mean, it’s what we did the last five years. We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in the AFC Championship Game. This year we had less to work with. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.”
Asked if this was an inevitable situation for the Patriots, Belichick deferred to the NFL.
“The structure of the league is the structure of the league,” Belichick said. “That’s not going to change.”
Election Day impact
Though it’s not a federal holiday, some sports organizations are closing down for Tuesday’s Election Day. All NFL facilities will be closed, and the NCAA is giving college athletes the day off from sports. That resonates with Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, who has continued to be outspoken about the importance of voting.
“I think that’s awesome,” McCourty said. “I think voting, obviously I’ve stated multiple times I think is something that’s very important, especially one of the most important things in college. I think young people at that age group, I know when I was in college, that was the first time I voted when Obama ran, and I think those are the people that are most impressionable and the people who have the biggest impact to make change over how many years they have after leaving college. I think giving them that opportunity I think is huge.
“And then obviously for us in the league, you look at the guys who play this game, the amount of followers different guys have on social media, the impact we have on our communities around us. When we go out there and we vote and we talk about voting, I think it goes a long way and hopefully it inspires others to do the same, so kudos obviously to our league and colleges and to everybody that is making voting something important, even if it’s not the whole day off but just consciously talking about it and encouraging other people around you to go out and make sure their voice is heard.”
Winovich’s snaps still down
Chase Winovich’s playing time continued to dwindle in Sunday’s loss to the Bills as the edge rusher logged a season-low five defensive snaps — just 9 percent of the Patriots’ defensive plays. That number is down from 22 snaps in Week 6 against the Broncos and 13 snaps in Week 7 against the 49ers after he logged at least 32 snaps in each of the first four games.