TOKYO — Simone Biles dropped out of the women’s gymnastics team final today, according to the NBC broadcast.
Biles, the world’s best gymnast, left the arena with a member of the medical staff after the first rotation. She attempted a vault but only performed 1½ twists instead of 2½.
Biles returned to the arena wearing her team sweatsuit as Russia finished with a total score of 169.528, more than three points ahead of the United States at 166.096. Britain won the bronze medal with a score of 164.096.
Jordan Chiles delivered an excellent bars routine while filling in for Biles, scoring a 14.166, but it wasn’t enough for the U.S. team to overcome Russia.
