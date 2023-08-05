The Big Ten is on the verge of adding Oregon and Washington to its stable of schools, multiple outlets reported Friday, moves that will further cloud the future of the Pac-12, which already will lose big-market stalwarts USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and Colorado to the Big 12 after this season.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.