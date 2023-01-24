Cincinnati amassed 30 first downs, 172 rushing yards and 16 gains of at least 10 yards Sunday in a 27-10 victory at snowy Orchard Park, N.Y., to reach the franchise’s second consecutive AFC title game. The Bengals never fumbled the wet football, never threw it to the Bills. Cincinnati was flagged just twice, and stuffed Buffalo’s explosive offense. Even the perfectionist Paul Brown, Hall of Fame coach and Bengals founder, would’ve smiled during this game.
“Anyone who wants to doubt this team needs to have their head examined,” Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack told the team’s broadcasters.
In football chess, Joe Burrow did a fair imitation of Peyton Manning, with whom Bengals coordinator Brian Callahan worked in Denver. Shouting to teammates, Burrow got out of bad plays and called good plays. He threw on time and on target. His passes were easy to catch. Every Bengals pass-catcher became a threat, as eight different receivers accounted for Burrow’s first 14 completions.
Manning wishes he could’ve run as fast as Burrow.
The QB, who’s faster and more fluid than last year, when he was returning from reconstructive surgery, ran away from Bills end Greg Rousseau, who was clocked at 4.68 in the 40-yard dash two years ago.
So if the Chiefs or this postseason’s NFC champion is to prevent these Bengals from giving Cincinnati its first Super Bowl victory, it’ll take a special performance.
We knew the Bengals had improved their aptitude since last year’s Super Bowl, in which the Rams came back to beat them. They diversified their offense and upgraded a dreadful offensive line.
Until Sunday, what we didn’t know was how much they’d improved their blocking depth. Minus three regulars who went down in recent weeks, the line dominated a Bills unit that, to be fair, lacked its top defender in Von Miller and two of its top-3 safeties.
Just a year-plus ago, the Bengals had gone 31 years without a playoff. Now look at them: two more wins, and orange confetti will fall in the Arizona desert next month.
