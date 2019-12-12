INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers were hoping to use their superior size to pound out a win Wednesday night, but the smallest Celtic starter nearly foiled their plan.
Kemba Walker went for a season-high 44 points, but Indiana put up 38 fourth-quarter points won the battle of the benches by a whopping 47-19 to hand the Shamrocks a 122-117 defeat.
The Celts also lost Gordon Hayward for the night when he took a shot to the face and left with 6:28 remaining. Tests for a broken nose came up negative, but will undergo concussion checks back in Boston Thursday morning.
Jaylen Brown replaced Hayward, but fouled out with 1:58 left as the Pacers broke a 109-all tie and never trailed thereafter.
Walker’s absence in the early stages of the fourth quarter was a problem. He needed to be out for a rest, but the urge to get him back in had to be strong as the Celts turned the ball over four times in the first few minutes and saw their 10-point lead dissolve to just a two-point advantage.
Walker had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but his contested 3-pointer over T.J. Warren drew only air. The Celts argued that the shot had been tipped by Warren, but a video review by the officials let the call stand.
Malcolm Brogdon then iced the game from the line with the last of his 29 points.
Walker was hoping for a reprieve after his shot.
“I thought he did, but obviously he didn’t,” he said. “I thought he hit the ball.
“I just knew I had to get something up. It was a tough shot. It had no chance.”
The Celtics had little chance when you consider got 36 free throws and hit 30 while the C’s made 17 of their mere 22.
But Brown believed it was justified.
“I think they set the tone for the game,” he said. “They’re a physical team and we didn’t match it. We were trying to play from behind, and the refs were just calling the game accordingly. We’ve got to do a better job of setting the tone with physicality. Especially (being) a small team, we’ve got to do a better job of playing physical without fouling.
“And once they started calling and blowing the whistle, it just was contagious. I think everybody was in foul trouble. I think that was one of my first times being in foul trouble in a long time. Just got to come out, adjust to what happens. Unfortunate. We could’ve won that game if I stayed in it, but on to the next.”
Said Brad Stevens, “Some of our fouls we probably need to clean up a little bit. Some of them are going to happen because of their inside strength. Some of the perimeter fouls were not very good.”
Walker tried to his best to keep the Celts afloat, but he made just two of seven shots in the last quarter.
“He gave us a chance to be in the game,” said Stevens. “We shouldn’t have been in the game in the first half, but Kemba really showed up and played great and kind of kept us in it and gave us a fighting chance, and then we had a pretty good third quarter.
“And then I thought the story of the game was their second unit dominated us both stints tonight and gave them a great lift. They did a great job of moving it, playing together and making the right play, accentuating each other’s strengths. They really played well together.”
The Celtics — and, more directly, Hayward — suffered a blow when the forward drove to the hoop and got hit in the face by Doug McDermott. Hayward went to the trainers’ room with 6:28 left in the game and did not return because of what the team termed a “blow to the nose.”
“I just got hit in the nose and immediately couldn’t really see much and felt pretty dizzy,” Hayward said after checking further with the Pacers’ physicians after the game. “I think because of that, I had to come back here and go through the concussion thing and make sure that everything’s OK.
“I still have a pretty good headache right now, but hopefully by tomorrow it should be good. So we’ll see tomorrow morning.
“No, did not break my nose, which is good.”
Hayward said he will undergo more tests at home, but he didn’t believe he is yet in the NBA’s concussion protocol.
“I mean, we filled out some of the forms, but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow, and hopefully everything’s back to normal,” he said.
The Celtics didn’t need to worry about a slow start. Walker saw to that.
The point guard was big with the points and apparently impossible for the Pacers to guard. He hit his first four shots and emerged from the opening quarter with 15 of the Celts’ 32 points as his club led by as many as nine.
The problem is the C’s forgot to stop the Pacers.Even while the Celts were getting 10 points from five Indiana turnovers while surrendering no points off their lone giveaway, the hosts made 10 of 19 shots and were able to get to the line for six more points. That allowed the Pacers to stay within 32-30 at the quarter pole.
The problem grew worse for the C’s in the second period when their shots stopped finding the strings.
Hayward gave them a 42-39 lead midway through the frame, but the Celts made just one of their next one of their next eight shots and turned the ball over three times. That lit the way to an 18-2 Pacer run and 13-point lead.
Walker tried to shoot the Celtics back to normal, but he missed three attempts before heating up in the last two and a half minutes. He hit a pair of treys and went for a traditional three-point play with 3.2 seconds left to close the deficit to 61-57 at the half.
Walker kept it going after the break, producing his second 15-point frame of the night to push the Celts to a 37-23 quarter and a 94-84 lead entering the fourth.
When he came out for a break with 1:31 left, Walker had 39 points in 28 minutes.
Overall with a quarter left, the Celts had executed a 23-point turnaround from their 13-point shortfall in the second quarter.