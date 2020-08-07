Ben Simmons is sidelined with a subluxation of his left knee cap.
The 76ers forward suffered the injury in Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards and is considering treatment options.
Simmons left in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 107-98 win and did not return. An initial MRI showed that he suffered a subluxation of the left patella, which means the knee cap went out of the joint and came back into place by itself. A partial dislocation would have involved the knee cap going out of the joint and having to be pushed back into place. Simmons had a follow-up examination Thursday before the Sixers practiced.
He grabbed an offensive rebound with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter. He dribbled to the corner before throwing an outlet pass to Al Horford. He then flexed his left leg, appeared to grab the back of his knee, and walked off the court. He gingerly walked back to the locker room, followed by general manager Elton Brand.
This was Simmons’ third game back after missing the final eight before the NBA shutdown in March with a pinched nerve in his lower back.
On Wednesday, Simmons had eight points on 2-for-10 shooting and six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two turnovers in 22 minutes, 55 seconds.