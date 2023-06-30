BOSTON — In a matter of mere minutes Thursday night, Red Sox starter Brayan Bello went from chasing history to taking a brutal loss.
Bello dominated the Marlins for seven no-hit innings before giving up back-to-back singles to lead off the eighth inning. After he was replaced by Chris Martin, Jon Berti’s RBI single put Miami up, 1-0, plating the inherited runner.
Insured by a Jazz Chisholm Jr. homer in the ninth, the Marlins won, 2-0, and finished off a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, who have dropped five in a row and now are 40-42. The five-game losing streak is tied for the club’s longest of the season.
A dominant Bello dueled all night with Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo, who allowed just one Red Sox hit (an Alex Verdugo single to lead off the first inning) before the seventh. Through seven innings, Bello allowed just one baserunner (on a Justin Turner fielding error to lead off the second inning) and struck out five batters while relying on soft contact to dominate Miami’s lineup. Boston’s first solid chance to score came in the seventh, when Rafael Devers and Adam Duvall hit back-to-back one-out singles off Luzardo, chasing him from the game. But reliever Andrew Nardi struck out Masataka Yoshida and got Christian Arroyo to ground back to the mound to end the threat.
Having thrown 92 pitches entering the eighth, Bello had his bid at history come to an end when Jean Segura hit an 0-1 sinker up the middle. Though a diving Kiké Hernández was able to stop it, he was unable to throw Segura out at first base. Joey Wendle followed with a single of his own, chasing Bello before Berti looped a Martin pitch into center field and plated the game’s first run. In total, Bello lasted 7+ innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Sixty-three of his 99 pitches were strikes.
The Red Sox had a chance to tie the game in the eighth when Hernández reached on an error and speedy pinch-runner David Hamilton entered the game. Lefty Tanner Scott then got the next three hitters, punctuating the inning with a strikeout of Turner.
Chisholm then doubled the lead with a 414-ft. blast off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth and took his time running the bases, waving goodbye to a sellout crowd of 36,559 as he rounded third. It was his ninth home run of the season and second in as many days.
The Red Sox fell to 2-13 against National League opponents at home this season.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.